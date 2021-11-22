ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs lean on D to stuff Prescott, Cowboys in 19-9 win

By DAVE SKRETTA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SNja_0d3Vp62B00
Cowboys Chiefs Football Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, left, is congratulated by Andrew Wylie (77) and Trey Smith (65) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve, Chris Jones and the Kansas City defense made life miserable for Dak Prescott, and the Chiefs beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 37 for 260 yards with an interception and a fumble for Kansas City, but he was bailed out by a defense that played its best game of the year. Charvarius Ward picked off Prescott in the end zone near the end of the first half, and Chris Jones had 3 1/2 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble.

The result: The Chiefs (7-4) improved to 4-0 against the NFC East with their fourth straight win overall.

Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions for the Cowboys, though he was missing a whole lot of help. Left tackle Tyron Smith missed his third straight game with an ankle injury, Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sustained a concussion just before halftime.

Ezekiel Elliott, who appeared to tweak his ankle early in the game, finished with nine carries for 32 yards. Linebacker Micah Parsons was the biggest highlight for the Cowboys (7-3), forcing a fumble and piling up three more sacks.

The Chiefs have hit their stride after a rough first seven weeks that left them 3-4 and last in the AFC West. They've eliminated many of the turnovers and penalties that hamstrung their offense, and a defense that was historically inept in September and October has turned into a ferocious, ball-hawking bunch in November.

Just ask Prescott, who spent a good part of Sunday running away from it.

Mahomes followed up a 406-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Raiders by dicing up the Cowboys in the first half. He led Kansas City on an 86-yard march that ended with Travis Kelce taking a direct snap for a touchdown, then he led a 65-yard drive a few minutes later that ended with Edwards-Helaire's short TD run.

All the Cowboys managed was Greg Zuerlein's field goal and they trailed 16-3 at the break.

Zuerlein hit two more in the second half, and Harrison Butker added another field goal for Kansas City as the teams traded silly mistakes that kept them from reaching the end zone. Mahomes had a pass bounce off Kelce's hands for another interception, and the Cowboys had a promising drive go haywire after a false-start penalty.

The Chiefs' resurgent defense made sure the Cowboys never got within one possession the rest of the way.

TEMPTER TANTRUMS

The teams nearly came to blows late in the first half when the Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph ripped the helmet off Rashad Fenton, who in turn began taunting the Dallas sideline. Both players were flagged for offsetting penalties.

INJURIES

Cowboys: Lamb was hurt going up for a jump ball in the end zone near the end of the first half. Ward picked it off and Lamb landed hard. He was helped by trainers to the locker room and did not return. ... FS Donovan Wilson left with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

Chiefs: Chiefs FS Tyrann Mathieu was added to the injury list as questionable about three hours before kickoff. But after working with trainer Rick Burkholder before the game, the three-time All-Pro pronounced himself ready to go. ... RB Jerick McKinnon hurt his hamstring in the first quarter. ... Fenton hurt his right knee in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys return home to play against the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

The Chiefs finally get their week off before playing the Broncos on Dec. 5 in the first of three straight divisional games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Donovan Wilson
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Micah Parsons
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Chiefs#American Football#Raiders
FOX Sports

Michael Vick: Dak Prescott deserves some blame for Cowboys' loss to Chiefs I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins First Things First to talk the Dallas Cowboys after they suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs win Week 11. According to Vick, the Cowboys' offense collectively is responsible for this loss, as Dak Prescott was never able to find his footing throughout the game. Watch as he breaks down the game, and points out what the Cowboys will need to improve if they want to make a deep playoff run.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Chiefs final score, results: KC shuts down Dak Prescott, Dallas to continue win streak

The Chiefs secured a 19-9 victory over the Cowboys during Week 11’s "Sunday Night Football" game in Kansas City. Their winning streak is now extended to four games in a row. Two of the best quarterbacks statistically in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, ended the game with zero passing touchdowns between them. The Cowboys (7-3) failed to find them end zone in general. On the Chiefs' (7-4) side, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire both had rushing touchdowns. It was Edwards-Helaire’s first game back since Week 5.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
WFAA

The Vent: Cowboys fail to live up to hype following 19-9 loss to Chiefs

DALLAS — A sluggish performance was not the result that the Dallas Cowboys were selling when they headed to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. After waxing the Atlanta Falcons 40-3 in Week 10, the feeling was that the Cowboys were going to compete with the streaking Chiefs.
NFL
On3.com

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant comments on Jason Garrett firing

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant commented on the recent firing of New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who coached him in Dallas. Bryant’s strange comment on Twitter seemed to reassure rookie receiver Kadarius Toney that his career will be much better with Garrett leaving. Dez Bryant on Jason...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Dak Prescott Delivers Interesting Comments After Cowboys Win

Dak Prescott had himself a day on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys quarterback threw two touchdowns and was also able to run one in. In the end, the Cowboys were able to come out on top in blowout fashion as the final score was 43-3. It was a statement win especially after the team lost to the Denver Broncos just last week.
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
100K+
Followers
77K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy