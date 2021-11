There are still seven games to play, but at a record of 3-7, it's time to call it a night for the 2021 Seattle Seahawks. Coming out of the bye week flat, the return of star quarterback Russell Wilson has resulted in an 0-2 start to the second half of the year and just one touchdown in 20 drives. In their worst loss to date, the Seahawks dropped a must-win game to an injury-depleted Cardinals team by a score of 23-13 at Lumen Field.

