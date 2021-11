For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs usually get victimized by their former players, but that has not been the case with goalie James Reimer. The Leafs ex-starter entered the game with a 2.04 GAA, 6-3-1 record and .936 save percentage, but against Toronto "Optimus Reim" has a career-worst 5.20 GAA and .825 save percentage. That trend continued Friday night in San Jose, as Reimer allowed four goals on 17 shots in 23 minutes before being pulled in a 4-1 Leafs victory over the Sharks (why is that score with Reimer familiar???) at the SAP Center.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO