IUP women’s volleyball finished the season on Friday with a win, and although it is a positive ending, it is not the ending the team had hoped for. IUP finished the 2021 schedule with an 18-14 record, going 8-8 in conference play and putting a stamp on its season with a 3-2 win over Clarion, winning in five sets with scores of 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-12. The Hawks also ended the season with a three-game winning streak.

CLARION, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO