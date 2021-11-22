ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Two Fox News contributors quit over Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 documentary

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfJWk_0d3VoSnn00

A pair of Fox News contributors have quit their roles at the network, saying prime-time host Tucker Carlson 's recent documentary series examining the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a breaking point.

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two leading conservative writers and pundits who have regularly appeared on the network since 2009, announced they had finalized their resignations from Fox following the release of Carlson's controversial documentary.

News of the pair's departure was first reported by the New York Times on Sunday evening.

"The special — which ran on Fox’s subscription streaming service earlier this month and was promoted on Fox News — is presented in the style of an exposé, a hard-hitting piece of investigative journalism," the two journalists wrote in an entry on their political news and commentary website The Dispatch.

"In reality, it is a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner — and with the same tools — that it used to target al Qaeda," they added.

Carlson's series, dubbed "Patriot Purge," purports to tell an alternative story of the Jan. 6 insurrection and features at least one subject who suggests the event may have been a "false flag" operation. The series has been widely criticized, including by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) of the House select committee investigating the attack.

Goldberg and Hayes in their entry on Sunday bemoaned a trend they say they have seen where Fox’s top opinion hosts have "amplified the false claims and bizarre narratives of Donald Trump or offered up their own in his service."

"Indeed, the news side of Fox routinely does what it is supposed to do: It reports the truth," they wrote, noting it remains the case that "there are still responsible conservatives providing valuable opinion and analysis."

"But the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible," Hayes and Goldberg concluded.

Of Carlson specifically, Goldberg and Hayes wrote, "If a person with such a platform shares such misinformation loud enough and long enough, there are Americans who will believe — and act upon — it."

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the resignations. A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment to the Times on the resignations. In an email to the Times, Carlson said the departures were "great news."

Goldberg said he's not going to second-guess Fox employees who remain at the network in an interview with the Times.

"There are lots of people there that I respect and like and consider friends, and they’re making a decision based upon how to provide for their families and deal with their careers and all of that," Goldberg said.

"And there are also lots of people over there who think the Fox opinion side today is awesome," he added.

Comments / 1723

Elaine Temesan
8d ago

These 2 nitwits certainly think highly of themselves. Maybe they can go to MSNBC and be little white supremacist sidekicks for Don Lemon. LOL. But in the broad scheme of life NO ONE CARES. Bye Felicia and Karen.

Reply(68)
394
Steve Lansing
7d ago

this article here sounds like a political hit job if I ever saw one. Tucker seems to be about the most honest journalist I've seen in the past few years. CNN, MSNBC, cbs are nothing but water bearers for the DNC, or the Chinese news network.

Reply(116)
324
DarkHawke
8d ago

Hayes and Goldberg are good guys, but I know Jonah's a NeverTrumper, so that's probably why I can't remember the last time I saw him on Fox News. If both of them are that upset about what Carlson uncovered, then they're well gone. The riot on January 6th was pattycake compared to the actual insurrection that was perpetrated across this nation in 2020. I don't condone the violence, but nothing that happened that day was worth the life of Ashley Babbitt, or justifies the months of solitary confinement that those arrested have suffered since. The Swamp will not tolerate dissension, so an example must be made. Which is why we MUST get Trump back in office in 2024. No one else can finish draining The Swamp as well, and I REALLY want to see some Leftist and NeverTrumper heads explode! 😉

Reply(43)
229
Related
Washington Post

Bret Baier’s missing courage

What happens on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show has a tendency to stay on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show. An exception, however, went down before the Thanksgiving holiday, when Kilmeade, also one of the mainstays of the “Fox & Friends” franchise, chatted with colleague Bret Baier. Opinions to...
ENTERTAINMENT
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Goldberg and Hayes quitting Fox News illustrates threat of polarization

Last week, Fox News’ Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resigned from the network following the release of Tucker Carlson’s special, “Patriot Purge,” which presents an alternate history of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Patriot Purge” portrays the violence perpetrated by the pro-Trump mob as a “false flag” that has led to the unjustified persecution of conservatives—a dishonest depiction that has metastasized in far-right-wing circles.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jonah Goldberg
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Great News#Investigative Journalism#The New York Times#The Dispatch#Americans#Al Qaeda#House
Vanity Fair

Kyle Rittenhouse, Who Doesn’t “Want to Get Involved in Politics,” Turns to Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump

In the early goings of the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide proceedings, Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys that the case would focus narrowly on the facts and the law. “This is not a political trial,” he said in September. “This is not going to be a political trial.” That was obviously never going to be possible—especially not in a case in which an armed minor, who claims to have been helping protect private property during racial justice protests in a city he didn’t live in, fatally shot two men and wounded a third.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Fox News should never have approved Tucker Carlson's softball interview with Kyle Rittenhouse

Carlson's sitdown Monday with the teen who was acquitted last week of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin "was a sickening display of how far we’ve fallen as a nation — media maniacs like Carlson conflating anarchy with patriotism, and the right embracing deadly violence as they once did conservative values," says Lorraine Ali. During the interview, says Ali, "Carlson also cued up Rittenhouse to deny accusations that he’s a white supremacist who was drawn to the protest by his opposing beliefs. Yet Tucker Carlson Tonight — which showed footage from the protests that worked in Rittenhouse’s favor — somehow failed to produce the widely circulated photo of Rittenhouse in a bar with two Proud Boys, wearing a 'Free as F—' shirt and flashing what appeared to be a 'white power' hand gesture. Instead, the show spent much of the hour reiterating the same victim/hero/blameless child lines. Rittenhouse revealed an immense amount of entitlement — and some of the same hubris he displayed on his face during the trial — when recalling how bad his first round of attorneys were for his case. They were not there in his best interest, he maintained, but rather were using him to further their own cause. Carlson nodded." Ali adds: "Next up from America’s most widely watched right-wing ideologue, a documentary about Rittenhouse due out next month, woven from material shot by a film crew embedded with Rittenhouse throughout the trial — despite Rittenhouse’s defense attorney saying he 'didn’t approve' of the production. And Fox should have never approved of this softball interview, either, where a vigilante was coddled by a madman, and humanity was forsaken for ratings. ALSO: Fox News has provided 13 times the coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse than that of the Ahmaud Arbery trial.
KENOSHA, WI
The Hollywood Reporter

Bret Baier: “There Were Concerns” About Tucker Carlson Doc That Led to Contributor Resignations

Concerns about a Fox Nation series that led to the resignations of two high-profile conservative contributors at Fox News Channel extended to the cable network’s news division. The controversial series “Patriot Purge,” which was produced as part of Tucker Carlson’s programming deal with the subscription streaming service, suggested that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol may have been a “false flag” attack meant to allow the government to persecute conservatives. That insinuated alternate history led to the resignations of long-time contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes last week. “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Upworthy

Two Fox News contributors share an open letter explaining why they quit the channel for good

Fox News recently debuted a three-part series on the capitol insurrection hosted by Tucker Carlson that pledged to tell the "true story behind" the January 6 attack. "Patriot Purge," which aired on Fox Nation, Fox News' subscription streaming service, claims the attack was a "false flag" operation instigated by left-wing activists and the government is using it to strip Trump supporters of their rights.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Propaganda Is Hitting a Nerve Inside Fox

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were apparently holding out hope that the post-Trump era of Fox News, where they have both been paid contributors for over a decade, was just a moment in time. Discussions with network executives had given The Dispatch founders the impression that Fox would “right the ship” in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, as Goldberg told the New York Times. But of course, that never came to pass. In fact, corners of Fox have only grown more extreme (and factually challenged) since Trump dragged his heels out of Washington—an escalation made plain by opinion star Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special on the January 6 riot, which features debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection’s origins without any factual rebuttal. “I can’t do the rationalizations anymore,” Goldberg told the Times’ Ben Smith, who on Sunday revealed that the conservative commentators had resigned from Fox News last week. To NPR Goldberg added, “We don’t regret the decision. But we found it regrettable that we had to make the decision.”
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Conservative Commentators Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg Leave Fox News Over ‘Outrageous’ Tucker Carlson Fox Nation Special

Two longtime Fox News contributors Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg announced last week that they’ve resigned from the network. Both lifelong Republicans and conservative writers (Hayes formerly for Weekly Standard, and Goldberg formerly for National Review), the men were paid contributors who appeared on the network’s news side programming over the years, primarily Special Report with Bret Baier and Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

The Hill

397K+
Followers
47K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy