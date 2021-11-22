ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

McCoy leads Cardinals to decisive 23-13 win over Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGLCD_0d3VoHL200
1 of 7

SEATTLE (AP) — When called upon three weeks ago, Colt McCoy viewed himself as a caretaker.

The Arizona Cardinals were already off to a terrific start. McCoy’s job when Kyler Murray went to the sideline with an ankle injury was to avoid giving away what the Cardinals already accomplished.

McCoy more than did his part, and his best performance was likely his last start for Arizona. With Murray out one more week, McCoy threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on Sunday.

McCoy went 2-1 with Murray sidelined, including divisional road wins at San Francisco and Seattle. The Cardinals will go into their bye with the best record in the NFL and the expectation of Murray and DeAndre Hopkins returning after the break.

“It’s just my responsibility. That’s how I see it,” McCoy said. “I came here to be a part of this team and this group, and when your number’s called, that’s my role, and I’m proud to have won a couple games on the road.”

For the second straight season, McCoy was a backup thrust into a starting role in Seattle and walked away with a victory. Last year, McCoy was with the New York Giants and pulled off a December win in an empty stadium.

This time, McCoy helped silence Lumen Field and sent fans to the exits early. McCoy went 35 of 44 and thoroughly outplayed Seattle’s Russell Wilson in his first home start since undergoing finger surgery. McCoy threw touchdown passes of 1 and 2 yards to Zach Ertz in the first half, got a bit of luck in the third quarter when a potential interception was overturned on replay, and had his first 300-yard passing game since 2014.

“There’s no worse feeling than losing before the bye, so finding a way to win before this was definitely a big goal of ours,” Ertz said.

Arizona (9-2) had scoring drives of 92 and 82 yards in the first half that ate up 16 minutes. The Cardinals ran off another 7½ minutes early in the fourth quarter but Matt Prater missed his second field goal attempt, from 36 yards to give Seattle hope.

After 20 straight offensive drives without a touchdown, DeeJay Dallas scored on a 2-yard run with 7:08 left to pull Seattle within 16-13. The drive was keyed by a 48-yard pass to Tyler Lockett.

But McCoy put the game away with another terrific possession that included a 20-yard pass to Ertz on third-and-7 and two designed runs for first downs. James Conner capped the drive with a 1-yard run with 2:20 left that sent Seattle fans streaming for the exits.

“We had to have it when we made that drive, and just a real great response from that offensive unit,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Ertz had eight catches for 88 yards and Rondale Moore at 11 receptions as the Cardinals used a variety of options to make up for the absence of injured DeAndre Hopkins.

And they may have helped provide the final blow to Seattle’s lifeless season.

“I’m just disappointed I have to keep coming back and talking about the same stuff,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I don’t feel like I have good answers for you because our answers so far have not turned it.”

The Seahawks (3-7) lost their second straight and for the fifth time in the past six games. Their offense was abysmal, their defense failed to get third-down stops, and Seattle was regularly booed by the home fans after its fourth home loss of the season.

Wilson looked confused and indecisive, and didn’t get help from his receivers at times. Play calling didn’t help, with strange decisions to target Dallas and Penny Hart on key third downs in the second half.

Seattle went 20 straight drives without a touchdown before Dallas’ TD run midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson was 14 of 26 for 207 yards. Seattle punted on five of its first seven possessions and Wilson was sacked four times, 2½ coming from Chandler Jones.

“To walk off the field with the best record in the NFL, it’s an an amazing feeling,” Jones said. “It goes to show you that none of the work goes in vain that we put in throughout the week.”

NEAR PICK

Seattle seemed to get a break when Sidney Jones intercepted McCoy and returned the pick to the Arizona 11 in the third quarter. But after a lengthy review, officials ruled the ball hit the ground and the interception was overturned. Arizona punted — a 67-yard difference in field position for Seattle.

ROAD WARRIORS

Arizona is 6-0 on the road and all have come by 10 or more points. According to the Cardinals, they are the third team in league history to win their first six road games by double figures, joining the 1968 Cowboys and 1936 Bears.

INJURIES

Seattle rookie CB Tre Brown suffered a patellar tendon injury to his knee late in the first half. Brown was down for several minutes and limped directly to the locker room. The Seahawks were already without starting CB D.J. Reed, who was inactive.

Seattle RB Rashaad Penny ran for 18 yards on the first play and immediately went to the injury tent with a hamstring injury. He returned briefly in the second half.

Cardinals: Arizona is on its bye next week.

Seahawks: Seattle is at Washington on Monday, Nov. 30.

___

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Russell Wilson Doesn't Look the Same

Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington double down on Russell Wilson needing more time to get his finger right after having surgery on his mallet finger. Brady Quinn: "You can have one small injury like that, or at least it seems...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Russell Wilson reveals grand plans for his NFL future

Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Announces Kyler Murray’s Status For Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has participated in every practice session this week. However, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Moments ago, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed Murray’s status for Week 11. Kingsbury said Murray will be a game-time decision for...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Don’t Believe This Week’s Russell Wilson News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty miraculous return from his finger injury suffered earlier this season. Wilson, who suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Rams, made it back in time for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. However, Wilson is making a claim...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Colt Mccoy
Person
Tyler Lockett
Field Gulls

Losers and more Losers from Cardinals 23 Seahawks 13

The Seattle Seahawks are bad and showing few signs of getting any better. There. That’s my opening line. I picked the Arizona Cardinals to beat Seattle with full knowledge of Colt McCoy starting not just because McCoy is the Seahawks killer, but because the Cardinals are an elite team with a lot of depth and thus a vastly superior football team.
NFL
CBS Sports

Kyler Murray inactive for Cardinals-Seahawks, misses third straight game as Colt McCoy set to start

Kyler Murray may have been an MVP front-runner during the Cardinals' 7-0 start this season, but since then, availability -- let alone MVP production -- has been hard to come by for the star quarterback. The Cardinals officially listed Murray as inactive ahead of Sunday's divisional showdown with the Seahawks. Still recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered against the Packers back in Week 8, Murray will sit in place of veteran backup Colt McCoy for a third straight game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
HeraldNet

Grading the Seattle Seahawks’ 23-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Seattle received another solid outing from punter Michael Dickson, and kicker Jason Myers made both his chip-shot field goals (and made a nice tackle on kickoff coverage). But Myers sending the kickoff to start the second half out of bounds essentially gifted Arizona a field goal, and there was no threat in the return game, which has been the case all season — remember when Tyler Lockett used to bust big returns on pretty much a weekly basis? However, compared to Arizona’s special teams (two missed field goals and a missed extra point) the Seahawks looked pretty good.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#The New York Giants
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on 23-13 loss to Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks lost for the fifth time in their last six games on Sunday, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 23-13 at Lumen Field to drop to 3-7 on the season. As we do after each Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from the voices of 710 ESPN Seattle. See what they have to say below, and tune into the station all week for full Seahawks coverage beginning at 6 a.m. Monday with The Mike Salk Show and the weekly Pete Carroll Show with the Seahawks head coach at 9:30 a.m.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Full Highlights: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13

Watch the top plays from Seattle's Week 11 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny takes his first touch of the game for an 18-yard rush against the Cardinals in Week 11. Seattle Seahawks DT Bryan Mone strip-sacks Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy during the first quarter...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Rapid Reaction: Offensive Struggles Continue In 23-13 Loss To Cardinals

The Seahawks lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon, further hurting their hopes of turning their season around and getting back into the playoff hopes. Despite the Cardinals missing two of their top offensive players, the NFC West leaders were able to get the job done,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
12news.com

Ertz puts hurt on Seahawks during 23-13 Arizona Cardinals win

SEATTLE — With Kyler Murray sidelined for a third week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals used lockdown defense to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on Sunday. Bouncing back from a rough game last week, backup QB Colt McCoy led an 82-yard drive that was aided by a pass interference call on Seattle to set up an easy 1-yard score to Zach Ertz.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 23-13 Loss To The Cardinals

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. It's really surprising now that we're back with Russ and we're having such a hard time scoring and moving the football. The running game was pretty efficient, and it came down 1 for 5 (on third downs) in the first half. The hard part of it, this is kind of -- it's what it's been like, and it hasn't gotten better, and we have to improve. We have to finding our ways.
NFL
Seattle Times

Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 23-13 loss to the Cardinals

The Seahawks’ longshot playoff dreams took another major hit Sunday in a lackluster 23-13 defeat to the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. The Seahawks have lost four of five games at home this season and dropped to 3-7 overall. Your browser is set to private mode. To continue...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy