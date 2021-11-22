ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Man killed and child injured by bullet in Orlando shooting, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating after a man was killed and a child was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers said the shooting occurred at around 5:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of LB McLeod Road.

Police said a 25-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

Officer said a 7-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the foot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials said there is no danger to the public at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRbs1_0d3VnZwf00
Man killed and child injured by bullet in Orlando shooting, police say

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) regarding this case (2021-00393843).

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

See more in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Channel 9#Eyewitness News#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida sheriff: 2 men stole $935K in wooden pallets and trucks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida men are facing charges after detectives say they stole $704,487 in wooden pallets and 25 semi-trailers. Bobby Herrera, the owner of JCI Pallet, was allegedly caught on video removing seven semi-trailers full of wooden pallets, WFLA reported. Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they confronted Herrera with the video, to which he responded, “That looks like me.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy