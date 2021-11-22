ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating after a man was killed and a child was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers said the shooting occurred at around 5:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of LB McLeod Road.

Police said a 25-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

Officer said a 7-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the foot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials said there is no danger to the public at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Man killed and child injured by bullet in Orlando shooting, police say

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) regarding this case (2021-00393843).

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

See more in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group