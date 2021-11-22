ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Ryan, Disney voice actor, dies at 72

By Brandi Copper
850wftl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Frank Ryan was an American voice actor, singer and musician. He provided the voice of Petrie in the 1988 animated film The Land Before Time. He was also known for his voice work as...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 2

Related
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ryan
Person
George Ryan
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Replaced as Lead of 'National Treasure' Franchise

Instead of giving fans the long-awaited third National Treasure movie, Disney is developing a National Treasure television series for Disney+. The project will star Lisette Alexis, who starred in the Brat on YouTube series Total Eclipse, in the leading role. While many members of the National Treasure team are working on the show behind-the-scenes, Nicholas Cage is not involved.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Gavan O’Herlihy Dies: Actor Who Played ‘Happy Days’ Disappeared Brother Was 70

Gavan O’Herlihy, an actor whose extensive roster of roles in TV and film often was overshadowed by a character that famously evaporated — he played Chuck Cunningham, eldest son of the central Happy Days family, who exited with barely a subsequent mention — has died. He was 70. The Dublin-born actor died Sept. 15 of undisclosed causes in Bath, England. His death was first reported by The Irish Echo newspaper. Ron Howard, who starred as Chuck’s little brother Richie Cunningham on the hit ABC 1970s sitcom, tweeted: “I knew him as the 1st of 2 Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actor#Frank Ryan#American#Christian
enstarz.com

Gavan O'Herlihy Cause of Death; Did 'Happy Days' Actor Die of COVID?

Gavan O'Herlihy, an actor, popularly known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in the popular sitcom "Happy Days," has passed away at the age of 70. According to his brother Cormac O'Herlihy who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died September 15 in Bath, England. Although the family chose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

William Lucking Dies: ‘Sons of Anarchy’s Piney & Veteran Character Actor Was 80

William Lucking, who played Piney Winston in FX’s Sons of Anarchy and had 100-plus other film and TV credits during a nearly half-century career, has died, his agent confirmed to Deadline. He was 80. Lucking died October 18 at his home in Las Vegas. No cause of death has been revealed. An obituary shared by his wife Sigrid Lucking reads, “Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry.” Lucking was...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Quantum Leap Star, Legendary Character Actor Dean Stockwell Passes Away

The world has lost a beloved character actor in Dean Stockwell, best known for his work on Quantum Leap. Stockwell passed away on Sunday morning in his home of natural causes, a family representative confirmed to Deadline. He was 85. Bakula paid tribute to his co-star, issuing a statement on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

‘9-1-1’ Star Rockmond Dunbar Written Off Show After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination

“9-1-1” fans won’t be seeing the character Michael Grant anymore after actor Rockmond Dunbar departed the show over his vaccination status. Dunbar, 48, was reportedly written off the emergencies services series after he failed to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that TV productions have recently started to implement, according to Deadline.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Art LaFleur: Actor Dies at Age 78

More big names are joining the list of those that have passed on, and Art LaFleur, one of those that many people likely recognize even if they don’t remember his name, has been added to that list as of November 17th. Art passed on after his bout with Parkinson’s, a condition that affected more than a few actors over the years and has been growing far more prominent as awareness has grown. Art is one of the many character actors in Hollywood that a lot of people could easily recognize and likely thought of at times when it came to remembering ‘that guy’ from ‘that movie’ since if the truth is told, quite a few people didn’t remember his name every time they saw him, as he went by so many great roles in the movies that alluding to them was far easier than remembering his real name all the time. Honestly, that’s kind of fair since Art was the kind of guy that could step into a movie and create an instant love or hate relationship with the audience that was based solely on what his character brought to the story.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy