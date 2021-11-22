Prayer Vigil

Jesus House Odessa hosted their second annual Season of Warmth event Wednesday morning, handing out coats and backpacks filled with essentials for the coming winter as well as serving a lunch of enchiladas with rice, beans and dessert for those in need. Odessa’s homeless community was also provided with extra thermal insulation, tents and a sleeping bag. This year, Jesus house had over 30 volunteers to assist with the event, handing out backpacks, fetching coats and other supplies, and preparing nearly 300 meals to help those in need.

ODESSA, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO