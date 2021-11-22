Austin Rivers coming off Nuggets' bench on Sunday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler injured his tailbone on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls and it will keep him out for at least one game. The Heat will also be without Tyler Herro (soreness), so look for Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson to shoulder more of the offensive load. There will also be additional minutes for Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Max Strus. This will be the first time this season that Butler and Herro are both inactive for the same game.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO