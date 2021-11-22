Tiger Woods shares update on his recovery: 'Making progress'

Golfing legend Tiger Woods shares the latest update on his recovery after his vehicle accident that caused major leg and back injuries in February.

Woods posted a three-second video to Twitter on Sunday showing him taking a swing with a basket filled with golf balls at his side and wearing a black sleeve on his right leg.

“Making progress,” Woods said in his tweet.

Woods, a 15-time Major champion, suffered "serious injuries to both legs" in a single-vehicle accident in the Los Angeles area in February.

According to the accident report, Woods’ SUV crossed over a median and went across two lanes before hitting a tree and rolling over onto the driver's side.