ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods shares update on his recovery: 'Making progress'

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lb2pH_0d3Vmjmq00

Golfing legend Tiger Woods shares the latest update on his recovery after his vehicle accident that caused major leg and back injuries in February.

Woods posted a three-second video to Twitter on Sunday showing him taking a swing with a basket filled with golf balls at his side and wearing a black sleeve on his right leg.

“Making progress,” Woods said in his tweet.

Woods, a 15-time Major champion, suffered "serious injuries to both legs" in a single-vehicle accident in the Los Angeles area in February.

According to the accident report, Woods’ SUV crossed over a median and went across two lanes before hitting a tree and rolling over onto the driver's side.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans were thrilled to see video of Tiger Woods' progress on the golf course

It’s been nine months since Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in California, and we’re finally getting a glimpse at his road to recovery. Woods, who has not competed since the 2020 Masters, was facing a long recovery from the injuries he sustained to his right leg in that car crash. And in the time since, Tiger had been quiet publicly about what the injury means for his golf career.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods shows off recovery with new video on Twitter

Tiger Woods has been working his way back from serious injuries that he suffered in a car accident earlier this year, and he hit another huge milestone recently. Woods shared a video on Sunday that showed him hitting balls on the driving range. He had some sort of brace or sleeve on his right leg, but his swing looked as smooth as ever.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods: did YOU know this TOP SECRET about his golf equipment?!

Tiger Woods once revealed an industry top secret about his Bridgestone golf balls, and it's fair to say very few people in the sport had ever heard about it before. Tiger let the cat out of the bag when talking about why he made the switch from Nike Golf to Bridgestone - at least where his dimples were concerned.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Tiger Woods Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Tiger Woods has made a decision on what his golf future will look like in coming years. For the first time since being involved in a terrifying car accident, Woods sat down for an in-depth interview with Henni Koyack of Golf Digest this week. Woods revealed that he never expects...
GOLF
BET

Tiger Woods Posts A Video Of Golfing For The First Time Since Car Crash

Tiger Woods is on the mend. The golf legend posted a video of him swinging for the first time since the near-fatal car accident. On Nov. 21, the 45-year-old wrote on his official Twitter account, “Making progress.” See the video below of him swinging at golf balls:. Back on Feb....
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: Tiger Woods Posts Video of His Return

Tiger Woods on Sunday posted a three-second video of a single drive. It is the first image of him with a golf club since his serious injury. Golf great Tiger Woods was injured in a serious auto accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday. CNN reported that he is...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Massive Update

In a video some golf fans thought they might never get to see again, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods was finally hitting the ball again. On Sunday, Woods released a video where he’s at a tee, hitting the ball. The video comes nearly nine months after the serious car crash he got into that resulted in severe fractures in his legs.
GOLF
Deadline

Tiger Woods “Making Progress” On Potential Comeback, Posts Golf Swing Video

Don’t count out Tiger Woods just yet. One of golf’s all-time greats, who has been out of action since being badly injured in a February car crash, showed today he’s not done. Woods shared a video Sunday on social media showing him back on a golf course. His smooth swing is apparently still there, as the video depicted him driving a ball down the fairway. The posts are the first since April by Woods and the first action shots since the car crash that injured his right leg and foot. The three-second clip includes the caption, “Making progress.” Woods is 45, and reportedly is wearing a compression sock on his right leg to improve blood flow. Making progress pic.twitter.com/sVQkxEHJmq — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 21, 2021
GOLF
The Hill

The Hill

397K+
Followers
47K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy