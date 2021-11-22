ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Jones Jr. giving the Bulls an elite-level shot blocker

By Andrew Miller
In the wake of the absence of the two-time All-Star center and former Orlando Magic stud Nikola Vucevic, the Chicago Bulls turned to more small-ball lineups running small forward Derrick Jones Jr. at the five. And this adjustment from second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls’ staff looks like a...

Derrick Jones Jr. Happy for Bulls Role, Unbothered by Blazers Past

Jones Jr. happy for Bulls role, unbothered by Blazers past originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Moments after the Chicago Bulls, Trail Blazers and Cavaliers agreed to the three-team sign-and-trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Derrick Jones Jr.’s cell phone buzzed. On the other end was Bulls coach Billy...
Derrick Jones Jr. Just Took Flight Against the Denver Nuggets

Derrick Jones Jr. is a dunk contest champion, and he reminded us of that on Friday night in Denver. In the third quarter against the Nuggets, the Bulls reserve set a screen for Zach LaVine before diving toward the rim. LaVine immediately fed him the ball, and Jones took off right inside the free-throw line. For a second I thought he left his feet too soon, but then I remember who we were dealing with.
Derrick Jones Jr. Has Done Everything the Bulls Have Asked … and More

When the Chicago Bulls tipped off their season against the Detroit Pistons on October 20, Derrick Jones Jr. was on the outside looking in. The athletic forward came to Chicago as part of the three-way trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland and Larry Nance Jr. to Portland. While the logistics of the deal came as a surprise, the fact Jones was tied to a first-round pick did not. Jones was one of the first players rumored to be on this front office’s radar once they arrived. However, as a young and athletic forward who played a significant regular-season role on the Finals-bound Miami Heat, others around the league had their interest. The Portland Trail Blazers were ultimately the team to ink Jones to a two-year,$18.9 million contract – a deal worth the full mid-level exception.
Ex-Bull Wendell Carter Jr. finding Magic with new team

ORLANDO — The NBA is a business. That truism gets thrown around a lot. But then that trade call comes and you’re living in a hotel while trying to find more permanent accommodations and meeting new teammates and coaches and trying to remember driving directions and restaurant tips — all while trying to process emotions and play high-level basketball.
LaVar Ball wants all of his sons to play for the Bulls

There is currently a battle going on between two of the most notable brothers in the NBA, with Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls leading against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on the night of Nov. 29. Lonzo and the Bulls went back and forth with LaMelo and the Hornets early on, only to see Chicago take command at the outset of the second half.
The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
