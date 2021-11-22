Derrick Jones Jr. giving the Bulls an elite-level shot blocker

When the Chicago Bulls tipped off their season against the Detroit Pistons on October 20, Derrick Jones Jr. was on the outside looking in. The athletic forward came to Chicago as part of the three-way trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland and Larry Nance Jr. to Portland. While the logistics of the deal came as a surprise, the fact Jones was tied to a first-round pick did not. Jones was one of the first players rumored to be on this front office’s radar once they arrived. However, as a young and athletic forward who played a significant regular-season role on the Finals-bound Miami Heat, others around the league had their interest. The Portland Trail Blazers were ultimately the team to ink Jones to a two-year,$18.9 million contract – a deal worth the full mid-level exception.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO