OPINION: Could a Rittenhouse Happen in Seattle?

By Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, it’s worth asking: Could a right -wing vigilante shoot somebody and escape justice here in Seattle?. On Inauguration Day 2017, Donald J. Trump had just become the new president. His fans were giddy and professional right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos was invited by the...

Comments / 9

James Anderson
8d ago

it could happen many times every where when they blm and antifa rioters not protesters like they claim to be attack people yes people will defend ther self how ever need be we know everybody wants to try to turn this into a BLM anti-fi communist world but that's not going to happen people are done with this s***

Reply(1)
7
Queen of Clean
8d ago

love my AR 15......and most people with any common sense won't mess with someone carrying one....they played with the wrong person

Reply
4
 

