Nice moves up to 2nd; bottle hits Payet in abandoned game

Norman Transcript
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored twice on Sunday as Nice rallied past Clermont 2-1 to climb to second place in the French league, 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. In the latest round to be marred by fan violence, a game in Lyon was abandoned with the score...

World Soccer Talk

Suspended sentence for Lyon fan who struck Payet with bottle

Lyon (AFP) – The Lyon fan who threw a bottle at Marseille captain Dimitri Payet in a weekend Ligue 1 match was on Tuesday handed a six-month suspended prison sentence. Wilfried Serriere, 32, was also banned from Lyon’s Parc OL stadium for five years as a result of Sunday’s incident.
LYON, MS
fourfourtwo.com

Lyon-Marseille clash called off as Dimitri Payet hit by bottle thrown from crowd

Lyon’s match at home to Marseille was called off after visiting forward Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. Fan disorder has blighted Ligue 1 in recent months and Marseille supporters were banned from attending the game after sanctions against the club for a previous pitch invasion and clash with Angers fans in September.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Chaos in Lyon as Marseille’s Payet struck by bottle again

Paris (AFP) – Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned nearly two hours after it was interrupted when Dimitri Payet was hit by a water bottle thrown from the crowd for the second time this season. Payet required treatment after being struck on the side of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Dimitri Payet
Person
Kevin Danso
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Yacine Adli
The Independent

Former West Ham player Dimitri Payet collapses after fan in stand throws bottle at his head

A Ligue 1 football game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned after former West Ham player Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a water bottle thrown from the stands. Footage filmed by a fan in the stand captured the Marseille forward preparing to take a corner in the fifth minute when a bottle is thrown towards him, hitting him on the head.
SOCCER
goal.com

'Interrupted by idiots' - Payet bottle-throwing incident another embarrassment in Ligue 1's fight to gain more fans

The French top-flight sells itself on being the home of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Neymar, but it's being undermined by bad behaviour in the stands. On Sunday, Ligue 1’s showpiece match of the weekend, between Lyon and Marseille, was brought to a standstill when visiting player Dimitri Payet was struck in the temple with a bottle filled with water after just four minutes.
SOCCER
The Independent

Rangnick era begins while Benitez faces big test – Premier League talking points

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.Rangnick is a Red"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Norman Transcript

Haaland scores on return to help Dortmund to Bundesliga lead

BERLIN (AP) — He’s back. Erling Haaland scored on his return from injury for Borussia Dortmund to move atop the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday. Defending champion Bayern Munich can restore its previous one-point lead with a win over Arminia Bielefeld in the late match, a week before Dortmund hosts Bayern for one the league’s most anticipated games of the season.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sings praises of ‘crack’ Watford star Joao Pedro

Claudio Ranieri has tipped Brazilian forward Joao Pedro to develop into a star player for Watford Former Fluminense man Pedro celebrated his maiden Premier League goal last weekend after coming off the bench to help seal a thumping 4-1 win over Manchester United.Hornets boss Ranieri will be forced into an attacking reshuffle away to former club Leicester on Sunday, with the influential Ismaila Sarr ruled out by a knee injury sustained against United.Pedro – who has only made one top-flight start to date following some impressive displays in the Sky Bet Championship last season – is among the alternatives, although...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Arsenal got back on track with victory over Newcastle to hand Eddie Howe his first defeat as Magpies manager. Steven Gerrard made it two wins out of two as Aston Villa boss with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace while the matches between Norwich and Wolves and Brighton and Leeds both ended goalless. Diogo Jota scored twice for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool -- including one goal after just 97 seconds -- to warm the Anfield faithful on a bitterly cold afternoon on Merseyside. Liverpool's third consecutive victory in all competitions since losing at West Ham lifted them to second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ottumwa Courier

Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time on Monday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina. Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women's award for an...
UEFA

