ICYMI: Cast members from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip gathered together on Monday (November 15) in California for a glam event celebrating the launch of the Peacock series. The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, as well as The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were on hand for the lavish party that included some big news about the series being shared that very same night.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO