Too many Titans' mistakes end winning streak at 6 straight

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The end of the Tennessee Titans' six-game winning streak...

FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Experience in close games helps Titans extend win streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans would prefer easier wins that don't come down to a final stand at the goal line or scratching out a victory in overtime. They also don't flinch in such situations. They're scrappy and tested, used to big moments late in games because they've been in more of them than any other NFL team with coach Mike Vrabel.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NFL Week 11 roundup: Texans snap 8-game skid, end Titans' 6-game streak

NASHVILLE — Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards and the Houston Texans snapped the NFL’s longest active skid by beating the Tennessee Titans 22-13 to end the league’s longest winning streak on a wet and rainy Sunday. The Texans (2-8) came in having lost eight...
NFL
#Titans#Texans#American Football#Ap
Houston Chronicle

Texans stun Titans, end eight-game losing streak thanks to 5 turnovers

The numbers certainly didn’t lend themselves to a Texans victory Sunday. An eight-losing streak and on the road against the team with the AFC’s best record. Being outgained by more than a 2-to-1 margin in total yardage. However, turnovers proved to be the great equalizer, with the Texans forcing five...
NFL
Janesville Gazette

Titans have lots to clean up after ugly end to win streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' six-game winning streak is over. The resilience, determination and fight shown through that stretch keeps them a contender even after a sloppy loss. The Titans (8-3) have lots to clean up after a season-high five turnovers, four off interceptions by Ryan Tannehill, in...
NFL
The Associated Press

Surging Patriots look to end recent losing streak to Titans

TENNESSEE (8-3) at NEW ENGLAND (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Patriots by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 7-4; Patriots 7-4. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 25-18-1. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Patriots 20-13 in AFC wild-card game on Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST...
NFL
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon Ends Titans’ First Series With Sack On Ryan Tannehill

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon’s assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn’t take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans. On Tennessee’s opening drive, the Titans faced a third-and-3 from their own 18-yard line. Ryan Tannehill dropped back and scanned the field, but nobody from the depleted receiving corps had any separation. After taking a tick too long in the pocket, Tannehill was suddenly gobbled up by Judon, who lined up at left end and came around the edge to bring down Tannehill to force an early punt. JUDON 💪@man_dammn | #ForeverNE 📺: #TENvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wBqvmmL3E7 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021 Matthew Judon sacks Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Matthew Judon celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) After a pair of Tennessee penalties on that punt, the Patriots took over at the Titans’ 37-yard line en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The sack brought Judon’s total to 11.5 on the season. He already surpassed his career high of 9.5 earlier in the year, and he figures to be capable of continuing to add to this year’s total for the final month and a half of the season.
NFL
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
