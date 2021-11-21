ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Jones, Chiefs pummel Dak Prescott to lead way to win over Cowboys

By Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cowboys knew this was a measuring-stick game.

They knew that as resilient as they were in wins at New England and Minnesota, beating a Chiefs team with two Super Bowl appearances in the last two seasons would have given a different caliber of credence to Dallas hopes that maybe, just maybe, the quarter-century-long conference-championship drought has a realistic chance of ending.

Then the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown against a Chiefs defense that had improved of late but struggled earlier in the season.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took five sacks, ceded three turnovers and never established rhythm.

The Chiefs never trailed in a 19-9 win that improved Kansas City to 7-4 and dropped the Cowboys to 7-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HfQt_0d3Vl0JJ00
Jarran Reed #90 and Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs sack Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt, Getty Images

The Cowboys defense kept quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his speedy weapons from fully burning them but ultimately couldn’t compensate for an ineffective offense.

Did injuries hamper the Cowboys? Sure. Dallas placed Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list Friday and accepted over the weekend that left tackle Tyron Smith needed more time to rest his injured ankle. Receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion just before halftime on an intercepted pass that was intended for him.

But the Cowboys had embraced a no-excuses, don’t-blink mentality during their six-game win streak earlier this season. Sunday, the offense failed to adapt on a day that Dallas’ defense held the Chiefs to a 4-of-12 conversion rate on third down. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons sacked Mahomes twice and Dallas safety Jayron Kearse intercepted a pass that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t quite grasp.

The Chiefs opened the contest with an effective game plan and execution, the day’s first touchdown a trick play to dupe the Cowboys’ most threatening defender. Kansas City snapped the ball directly to 256-pound tight end Travis Kelce, who masterfully faked out Parsons on a handoff and then barreled 4 yards into the end zone.

The Chiefs defense fed off that momentum, the Cowboys’ offensive line inconsistencies evident as defensive end Frank Clark burst uncontested for a strip-sack that defensive tackle Chris Jones recovered. Dallas’ defense held the Chiefs to a field goal to minimize the damage, but still its offense would not muster any touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire waltzed into the end zone with Kansas City’s second touchdown, drawing a taunting penalty that demanded a longer extra-point attempt that the Chiefs still converted.

The Chiefs defense thoroughly shut down Prescott and the Cowboys offense. Prescott completed 28 of 43 pass attempts for 216 yards and two interceptions on a day that fittingly ended with a pick by L’Jarius Sneed. The Cowboys managed one 31-yard rush…and 15 more for a combined 51 yards (3.4 per carry).

Mahomes completed 23 of 37 attempts for 260 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Jones had a monster 3 ½ sacks for the Chiefs.

Dallas returns to play hosting the Raiders on Thanksgiving, likely without receivers Cooper and Lamb again.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Jones, Chiefs pummel Dak Prescott to lead way to win over Cowboys

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Micah Parsons
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Bowl
Dallas News

National reaction to Cowboys-Chiefs: Behold Dak Prescott’s ‘Oscar worthy’ portrayal of Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 7-3 on Sunday, falling to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium, 19-9. Dallas was without left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (COVID-19), running back Ezekiel Elliott faced an early injury scare and WR CeeDee Lamb left the game early with a concussion. The Cowboys’ offense failed to find the endzone on the day.
NFL
NBC Sports

Stephen Jones was not a fan of Dak Prescott powering his way into the end zone

With the Cowboys leading 36-3 late in the third quarter on Sunday, Dak Prescott lowered his shoulder and collided with three Falcons defenders on his way into the end zone to score a rushing touchdown. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was not cheering. Jones said that at that point...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
FOX Sports

Michael Vick: Dak Prescott deserves some blame for Cowboys' loss to Chiefs I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins First Things First to talk the Dallas Cowboys after they suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs win Week 11. According to Vick, the Cowboys' offense collectively is responsible for this loss, as Dak Prescott was never able to find his footing throughout the game. Watch as he breaks down the game, and points out what the Cowboys will need to improve if they want to make a deep playoff run.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The real blueprint? As Dak Prescott and the offense goes, so go the Dallas Cowboys

So much talk about blueprints over the last week. It’s a design or pattern that can be followed. What we’ve learned not only over the last week, but over the nine weeks is that the only blueprint that matters for the Dallas Cowboys and their key to success concerns quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense.
NFL
FOX Sports

Before Cowboys-Chiefs, Skip and Shannon debate Dak Prescott vs. Patrick Mahomes

It's a matchup that has Super Bowl implications written all over it. Both the Cowboys and Chiefs desperately want to walk away with a notch in the win column when the two teams clash Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports app (4:25 p.m. ET) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. And for the host squad, it looks like the two-time defending AFC champions have finally reclaimed their mojo after a dominant 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy