Twelve years ago, a Colorado retiree with a public pension could expect a 3.5% raise every year. It was a generous perk of public service, made possible by the stock market booms of the 1990s, and then sustained by public officials who overlooked warning signs. But the good times came to an end with the Great Recession. In 2010, cost-of-living raises were cut to 2%, roughly tracking inflation at the time. Then they were cut to 1.5%, then 1.25%. Next year, they’ll drop again to 1% — at a time when consumer prices are up 6.2% and Social Security checks, which PERA members don’t receive, are increasing 5.9%.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO