Around the NFL, fan bases are staring at the Tennessee Titans matchup against the Houston Texans this weekend and they are expecting a blowout. Pump the brakes. Ignoring Mike Vrabel’s habit of losing to bad teams, the game against the Houston Texans presents a real problem for the Tennessee Titans coaching staff. Everyone will scream that this is a potential repeat of the New York Jets game, but…should the Titans rest some players?

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO