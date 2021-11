MIami Gardens, Fla. (CBS12) — Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores confirmed on Monday that the second year NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start for the aqua and orange this Sunday against the New York Jets on the road, and that Tagovailoa’s fractured middle finger is improving. Tagovailoa was forced off the bench to play this passed Thursday when Jacoby Brissett injured his knee, then led the Dolphins to a 22-10 win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this past Thursday. Tagovailoa expressed after the game that his finger was still in a lot of pain, but that a few days off could help him heal. Apparently he and Coach Flores feel like he has healed enough.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO