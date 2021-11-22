Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will urge Americans to get vaccinated including booster shots as he seeks to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron, but he won’t immediately push for more restrictions to stop its spread, his chief medical adviser said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and Biden’s […]
Worried about inflation eating up your paycheck? Relax: Uncle Sam can keep sending you handouts to make up the difference. That, at least, is the warped and dangerous logic behind President Joe Biden’s claim last week that if you “combine” average wage increases with “the direct relief my administration’s provided . . . disposable income has actually gone up 2 percent this year, even after accounting for higher prices.”
Senate Democrats expect to defend key portions of their drug-pricing agenda against a technical challenge by Republicans as soon as next week, potentially curtailing crucial parts of their social spending and tax package. Democrats expect to go before the Senate parliamentarian, a nonpartisan official who oversees that chamber’s rules, during...
Pharmaceutical companies continue to increase the prices of their most profitable drugs despite minimal year-over-year improvements, according to a new report. Seven of the top 10 drugs that inflated U.S. healthcare spending in 2020 due to price increases did not offer substantial clinical benefits, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review's analysis found. The price hikes of those seven drugs increased healthcare spending by an estimated $1.67 billion last year, with AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis biologic accounting for $1.4 billion alone.
Seniors throughout the US will see a hefty increase to their health care premiums next year thanks in large part to Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, which is priced at $56,000 per year and is not proven to be clearly effective at treating Alzheimer's. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services...
President Biden discussed the current state of the economy in the South Court Auditorium. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “I want to take a moment to talk about the economy, both the progress we’ve made and the challenges we remain — that we have to face.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called on Republicans to defund the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after she accused them of using "communist tactics" to mandate vaccines. In a tweet on Sunday, Greene lashed out at President Joe Biden's attempt to use OSHA to implement a Covid-19 vaccine...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
(The Center Square) – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has forced two “financially troubled” homeowners insurance companies into receivership over unpaid policyholder claims stemming from Hurricane Ida. Donelon said the private companies are being rehabilitated, however, not dissolved. “Court-appointed receivers are now in charge of operating each company,” a statement...
GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
Massachusetts hospital workers asked court for emergency stay. Justices so far haven’t intervened against vaccine mandates. A U.S. Supreme Court justice turned away a request from eight Mass General Brigham Inc. workers for a religious exemption from the Massachusetts hospital system’s requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19. Justice. Stephen...
The White House clarified Monday that states, cities, and counties that have dropped mask mandates do not necessarily need to reinstate them in response to the newly discovered coronavirus omicron variant.
More than 6 million illegal immigrants in the United States would be granted amnesty and allowed to obtain government benefits by House Democrats’ Build Back Better Act, according to a review by the Congressional Budget Office.
