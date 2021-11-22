Chiefs lean on D to stuff Prescott, Cowboys in 19-9 win

Michael Vick joins First Things First to talk the Dallas Cowboys after they suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs win Week 11. According to Vick, the Cowboys' offense collectively is responsible for this loss, as Dak Prescott was never able to find his footing throughout the game. Watch as he breaks down the game, and points out what the Cowboys will need to improve if they want to make a deep playoff run.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO