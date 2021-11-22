ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs lean on D to stuff Prescott, Cowboys in 19-9 win

By DAVE SKRETTA
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had played so horrendously on defense earlier this season that the Dallas Cowboys and their top-ranked offense probably felt confident that they could keep things rolling Sunday night. Chris Jones and the rest of the Chiefs made an emphatic statement...

www.sfgate.com

