Into The Spider-Verse on 4K Blu-ray Is Just $10 Right Now

All right, we’ve got a couple things for you today, but first more reviews... On Friday I posted my in-depth thoughts on Warner’s Middle-Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray box set, which includes the previous 4K discs of both The Hobbit Trilogy and The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (both the theatrical versions and Extended versions), along with the previous Hobbit Trilogy Blu-rays (again both versions) and newly-remastered Lord of the Rings Trilogy Blu-rays (sourced from the new 4K remasters, again both versions of each film). It also has a new bonus disc of content, but omits almost all of the previous content save for the audio commentaries. It’s actually a nice set for those who don’t already have any or all of the previous disc releases, but for diehard fans it’s going to be pretty frustrating. Anyway, click here for a lengthy and detailed review.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO