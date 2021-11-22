Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Questionable to return

Heading into their traditional Thanksgiving afternoon timeslot, the Cowboys can count their blessings: it seems wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be joining the team after all. He’s cleared all but one milestone in the concussion protocol, with just a doctor’s final clearance left before he can suit up Thursday. Meanwhile, safety Donovan Wilson moves to injured reserve with a shoulder and chest injury; he’ll be sidelined for at least three weeks. And it appears that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is about to return to action; his 21-day practice window opened, and he may be activated in time for Week 13’s game in New Orleans.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO