Flacco completed 24 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. He added three yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble. Flacco found Jamison Crowder for a two-yard touchdown on 4th-and-goal to tie the score at seven apiece in the first quarter, but the veteran quarterback fumbled on a 2nd-and-goal play on the following drive, forfeiting a golden opportunity to take the lead. In the third quarter. Flacco threw another game-tying touchdown, this time hitting Elijah Moore for a 62-yarder. Unfortunately for the Jets, Flacco didn't have another answer in him once Miami retook the lead in the fourth. Flacco filled in capably, but the rebuilding Jets are expecting to get rookie starter Zach Wilson (knee) back in Week 12 against the Texans.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO