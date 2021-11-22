ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Nick Bawden: Makes 20-yard catch

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Bawden caught his only target for a 20-yard gain in Sunday's 24-17 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Jets' Nick Bawden: Elevated from practice squad

Bawden has been elevated from the Jets' practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against Miami. Bawden joined New York's practice squad in September and will be added to the active roster for a second straight week. He played just two offensive snaps in last week's loss to Buffalo.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden To Active Roster, Activate LB LaRoy Reynolds

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed FB Nick Bawden to their active roster and activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the practice squad injured list. Bawden, 25, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden has ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve as well after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie and hurting his knee again late last year.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Has Surprising Admission About His Future With 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been put in a tough spot this season, but he has handled his situation like a true professional. Despite the 49ers drafting his eventual replacement this year, Garoppolo has played fairly well this season. He’s completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,112 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Cris Carter Has Blunt Thoughts on the State of the Vikings

In the Super Bowl era, the Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s fifth-best team per win percentage (.558). Generally speaking, the franchise is accustomed to winning, aside from the blatant lack of Super Bowl victories. Even without a Lombardi trophy, the expectation is for the Vikings to routinely win games while...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL

Community Policy