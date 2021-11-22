ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fatalities confirmed, more than 20 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Denise Craig, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nStBR_0d3VjUfs00

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) — Fatalities have been confirmed after a driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief.

A live video feed of the Holiday Parade from the City of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the SUV struck more than 20 people, including children.

Fire Chief Steve Howard said that 11 adults and 12 “pediatric patients” were transported to nearby hospitals.

Thompson and Howard declined to comment on the number of fatalities until families of the victims could be notified.

One person of interest is in custody in the case, according to Thompson.

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

Several social media reports claim shots were fired from the SUV; however, Thompson clarified during a press conference that the shots were fired by a police officer attempting to stop the SUV. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that he and his wife, Kathy were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

“I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman, told the AP that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

Thompson said it is a “very fluid investigation.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

6 people killed during string of Thanksgiving weekend violence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Eight shootings from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday led to seven people injured and six dead, according to a crime analysis from News13. Those shootings happened within News13’s viewing area, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
West Allis, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Steve Howard
WNCT

Winston-Salem police officer kills man wielding machete

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a machete and yelled at officers to kill him, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Sgt. R.T. Phillips shot Adam McKnight, 33, after Phillips and other officers attempted to disarm him, Nexstar TV station […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Accident#The Holiday Parade#Rittenhouse#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WNCT

Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park has burned 180 acres

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters in North Carolina are working to put out a fire in Pilot Mountain State Park that has already burned 180 acres. The North Carolina State Parks and Recreation Department said the park is closed and likely will be all week. State officials are asking people to stay away from […]
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

Silver Alert canceled for missing Greene County woman

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Silver Alert for Summer Elizabeth Melvin has been canceled. No further details were released. ===== Previous story The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Greene County woman. Summer Elizabeth Melvin s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy