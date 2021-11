Garbine Muguruza won the 2021 WTA Finals, beating Anett Kontaveit in the final in straight sets with the final score of 6-3 7-5, winning her third title of the season and her tenth in career. Thanks to this victory Garbine will close the season at the 3rd place of the WTA ranking, while Kontaveit, who was defeated twice times by the Spaniard in this event, will close the year at the 7th place.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO