Arizona 23, Seattle 13

 8 days ago

Ari_Ertz 1 pass from McCoy (Prater kick), 2:47. Drive: 16 plays, 82 yards, 9:27. Key Plays: McCoy 8 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-6; McCoy 17 pass to Conner; McCoy 5 pass to Benjamin on 3rd-and-3; McCoy 11 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-10. Arizona 7, Seattle 0. Second Quarter. Sea_FG...

The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pewter Report

Bucs Defender Fined By NFL

Steve McLendon had the play of the game for the Bucs during Monday night’s win against the Giants. He recorded the first interception of his career in the third quarter, becoming the second oldest player in the NFL to record their first pick at age 35. That interception came with...
NFL
Arizona State
On3.com

Mom says Oklahoma out for No. 1 recruit Marvin Jones Jr.

Oklahoma’s chances with the Marvin Jones Jr. – the nation’s No. 1 recruit from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage – might have dissolved after Lincoln Riley took the USC job. A social media post from Jones’ mother, Alexsandra Jones, appears to indicate the Sooners no longer are a factor in her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
Rob Adams

6 Exciting Things To Do in Seattle

If you look at lists of the best cities to visit in America, you'll not find Seattle on most of them. In fact, Seattle might just be one of the most underappreciated cities in the US. One of the reasons why can be the weather which is known to be much less pleasant than in California, for example. But even if it's raining a lot, Seattle is still a wonderful city, and it's worth paying it a visit. If you want to travel around the USA, and you want to take a break from the popular cities, like New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, head over to Seattle, and let yourself be surprised. To help you prepare yourself for the visit, here are some of the best things you can do in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Clete Blakeman
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Choked Lucas Patrick During Packers-Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams are having a rough time against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Apparently that frustration boiled over with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who at one point was caught on camera choking Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Here's video of the incident:. Having anyone grab your...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys fanbase and the NFL world at large were shocked this morning by news of what happened to head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and is going to miss Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. It’s not just McCarthy who’s out either. As many as eight other Cowboys are at risk of missing the game too.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles suffer another season-ending injury on offensive line

Eagles right guard Jack Driscoll suffered a high ankle sprain against the Giants on Sunday and is going on Injured Reserve, head coach Nick Sirianni said. Since this is Driscoll’s second trip to IR, he is now out for the season. Driscoll, 24, has started the last eight games at...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
#American Football#Ari Ertz#Seattle 0#Myers 27#Seattle 3#Seattle 23#Seattle 6#Seattle 13#Mccoy 12#Mccoy 11#First#Completed Att
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Seattle Is Super

"Make Seattle Super Again" It could happen sooner than you think (disclaimer: I know nothing about sports, I'm only in it for the merch). Peep the time this post was published ;) "Hot" Some of you can't relate. "Roast Beef & Cheese" Made me think about how my dad (and...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys’ Trysten Hill suspended for throwing punch after Thanksgiving game

Tempers flared following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, and Trysten Hill’s actions during the scrum will cost him two games. The NFL announced on Monday that Hill has been suspended two games for throwing a punch at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson. In the press release, the league noted that Hill “waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line.”
NFL
Ford
NFL
Football
Sports
Arizona Cardinals

Players In The Spotlight: Seattle Week

The Cardinals enter Week 11 with the second-best record in the NFC, looking to secure a 9-2 start Sunday when they play the Seahawks at Lumen Field. Ahead of the first divisional matchup between the teams this season, here are five Cardinals to watch for in this week's spotlight. A.J....
NFL
KUOW

Seattle Now: Indigenize the airwaves

Daybreak Star Radio is a brand-new online stream of indigenous music, news and culture from here in Seattle. We head to Discovery Park to visit station manager Sherry Steele at the studio in the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.
SEATTLE, WA

