NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7 return date hopes at CBS

Although she might be older, NCIS: Los Angeles leader Hetty is still out on missions. Her latest secret excursion has us asking some questions, though. We know that Hetty was looking at a map of Syria before she took off. She packed some weapons up, said her goodbyes, and she’s been gone since. Right now, Admiral Kilbride has stepped up and is in charge of things at the LA office. That has added a very interesting dynamic to things.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO