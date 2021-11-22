ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7 return date hopes at CBS

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious about an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7 return date? If so, rest assured that we’re happy to help!. The first order of business here is noting that unfortunately, you could be waiting a long time in order to see it. The next...

cartermatt.com

Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Sarah Shares Touching Beach Pic Snapped by Daniela Ruah

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” team is also one big, happy family off the screen as well. As it turns out, Daniela Ruah is married to Eric Christian Olsen’s brother, David Olsen. He is also a stunt double for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” This means that while Ruah and Olsen are married on the show, they are still family outside of the “NCIS” universe as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Renee Felice Smith Takes In an ‘Unreasonable Amount of Beauty’ in New Photo

Renee Felice Smith, now that she’s no longer on NCIS: Los Angeles, has much more free time for the first time in years. So, go figure, she’s doing a lot of traveling. Smith is using her Instagram account to document all her get-aways. And this weekend, she’s can’t say enough about Zion National Park. It’s almost as if she’s still the chatty Nell Jones, the intelligence analyst on NCIS: Los Angeles. She snapped a shot of the Utah park and captioned it “unreasonable amount of beauty out here, kids.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Share Heartwarming Tribute To LL Cool J for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

On Oct. 30, LL Cool J was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his co-stars on “NCIS: Los Angeles” made a sweet tribute video to his achievement. “There’s so much I could say about you as a man, as an artist,” Caleb Castille, who plays Devin Rountree, started. Chris O’Donnell called him “the Mount Rushmore for hip hop.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: What is Chris O’Donnell’s Net Worth?

With a solid movie career and starring role on NCIS: Los Angeles, what is actor Chris O’Donnell’s net worth right now?. We will visit Celebrity Net Worth and get a number. The actor’s net worth is $25 million. For instance, O’Donnell also gets $350,000 per episode of the CBS drama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is a New Episode Airing Tonight?

NCIS typically airs every Monday night, so is there a new episode coming on tonight? Fans are anticipating the 8th episode of season 19 of the hit show. Unfortunately, there won’t be a new episode tonight. Both NCIS and the spinoff that usually airs right after it, NCIS: Hawai’i, are on a break. The upcoming 8th episode of the season, titled Peacekeeper, doesn’t just bring in a new case but gives fans more of an opportunity to learn about Kasie Hines.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Meet the Actor Who Plays Gary DeMayo

“NCIS: Los Angeles” introduces the character Gary DeMayo, played by Charles Malik Whitfield. Get to know the newest addition to the cast. Last night’s episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” introduces a new actor to the cast. Charles Malik Whitfield plays Gary DeMayo, the man who holds bus riders hostage in episode six of Season 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Snaps Sweet ‘Mamas and Daughters’ Beach Day Pics

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah took advantage of the fantastic California weather this weekend to spend some time at the beach in Malibu. The whole family joined Ruah. She posted the sweetest photos of her five-year-old daughter Sierra, along with Sierra’s cousins. Coincidentally, the cousins are actually the daughters of Ruah’s “NCIS” co-star, Eric Christian Olsen. Though we don’t see Olsen in Ruah’s post, we do see a sweet snap of Ruah and his wife, Sarah Wright Olsen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Producers Reveal What Everyone Calls LL Cool J on Set

Despite being a famous rapper and star on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” LL Cool J would rather people on-set call him something else. Earlier this week, Outsider sat in on a Q&A with “NCIS: Los Angeles” supervising producer Chris Molnar and “NCIS” supervising producer Richie Owens. The two graduated from Miami University and appeared on a webinar with Miami alumni to talk about the two shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is Kilbride Keeping a Secret from the Team?

NCIS: Los Angeles elevated Gerald McRaney to full-time cast for this season. And these last few episodes have revealed details of Kilbride’s mysterious past. Sure, we all know that Kilbride is a retired admiral and that he worked with Hetty (Linda Hunt) in the spy world for decades. Kilbride also is quick with a biting insult. You don’t want to be on the other end of those comments. He doesn’t suffer fools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: There Are Still Many Unanswered Questions About Hetty’s Secret Mission

Although she might be older, NCIS: Los Angeles leader Hetty is still out on missions. Her latest secret excursion has us asking some questions, though. We know that Hetty was looking at a map of Syria before she took off. She packed some weapons up, said her goodbyes, and she’s been gone since. Right now, Admiral Kilbride has stepped up and is in charge of things at the LA office. That has added a very interesting dynamic to things.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Alum Renée Felice Smith Reveals One Thing She’ll ‘Break’ for With Gorgeous Pic

“NCIS: Los Angeles” alum Renee Felice Smith shares a beautiful bouquet of fall flowers on her Instagram profile. While Renee Felice Smith is best known for her acting chops, she is also recognized for her positivity on social media. On Wednesday night, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” alum brought that same energy with a photo of a gorgeous arrangement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14? Has the CBS Action Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Working with the team while keeping them on their toes is Retired Admiral Hollis Kilbride (McRaney). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Kensi and Deeks Make Important Step to Parenthood

Most of Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode involved a grieving father willing to do anything to clear his daughter’s name. But there was a parenting theme touching other story lines. The NCIS: Los Angeles episode opened with a very anxious Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and chill husband Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) checking out potential parents going into a class about adoption tips.
LOS ANGELES, CA

