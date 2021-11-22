Is Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF? Is Lamar really dead in season 1 finale?

Season 12 episode 8 is finally going to arrive on CBS after a week off the air — and yea, there’s going to be some drama. For Anthony in particular, this could prove to be one of the more dramatic installments of the whole season, and a lot of that could come down to just how personal the case is. Over the course of this hour, you’ll see the character team up with Danny in order to look into his own cousin Joey, which we imagine has to be all sorts of frustrating for him. If you work either as a cop or a prosecutor, you probably like to present as though everyone around you is on the straight and narrow. This is something that Eddie struggles with because of her father Armin.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO