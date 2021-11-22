ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Is Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF? Is Lamar really dead in season 1 finale?

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF following the events of the season 1 finale? Did his character of Lamar really die?. As always within the world of Starz, these sort of questions come with complicated answers. It’s hard to say anything with the utmost certainty given that we’ve seen twists and turns...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 2

Related
thefocus.news

Is Kato from BMF still alive in real life? Season finale has fans curious

Season 1 of Starz’ BMF, aka Black Mafia Family, came to an end this weekend following the explosive finale that saw Kato and Lamar both shot. While a second season has been confirmed, some fans are curious to know who the character is based on in real life and whether Kato from BMF is still alive as they try to predict the character’s fate in the series.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meech
thefocus.news

Who is Layton Simon, the real-life inspiration for Lamar from BMF?

Many fans of Starz series BMF are curious to know who the real inspiration is behind Lamar Silas so let’s discover who Layton “The Beast” “Dawg” Simon is. Some fans think the street legend from Southwest Detroit influenced a character on the hit show. Lamar is played by actor Eric...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Exclusive: Power's Michael Rainey Jr reacts to BMF's bad guy Lamar

The season finale of BMF airs tonight (Sunday, November 21), and while fans will be left wondering what's next for the Black Mafia Family and the show's "bad motherf**ker" Lamar (Eric Kofi Abrefa), Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr revealed that he also has his eyes on BMF.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kofi
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
cartermatt.com

BMF season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return to Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want to know a BMF season 2 premiere date. When will it be? Is there some fantastic stuff coming around the horizon? Here is some of what we’re set up to answer within this piece. Let’s begin...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Star Has a Role in Netflix's No. 1 Show

Sons of Anarchy might not be on Netflix anymore, but one of its stars is still finding success on the platform. Theo Rossi, who played Juice Ortiz on SOA, has a role in the new Netflix show True Story. The limited series, which is top-lined by Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, is currently the No. 1 title on the platform, ruling over all other shows as well as movies. The show is all about a uber-famous comedian, Kid (Hart), who gets sucked into a perilous situation while visiting his hometown of Philadelphia. Snipes plays Kid's brother Carlton, and Rossi plays a "super-fan" of the megastar.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for Chicago Fire and PD fans revealed

Bad news, One Chicago fans - there is only one new episode from each show left to air for the rest of 2021. The NBC franchise will not air episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. However, it's expected that all three shows will return on Wednesday 8 December for one final outing before the year is through.
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Law & Order: OC Boss Teases Holiday SVU Crossover: 'I Hope We Don't Ruin Christmas for You for All Time'

Getting Law & Order crossover details out of Organized Crime showrunner Ilene Chaiken is like questioning the most lawyered-up of perps: You’re not likely to get much to go on. However, when TVLine recently spoke with the procedural’s executive producer, we peppered her with questions about the upcoming Dec. 9 SVU crossover event — and she gave us a potential glimmer of a possible tease… and because we’re as greedy as a pre-Whoville Grinch, we’re taking it! But let’s back up a second. On Monday, NBC released the crossover episodes’ titles and synopses. That night’s SVU (9/8c) is called “People Vs. Richard Wheatley,” which means what...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Anthony’s confrontation

Season 12 episode 8 is finally going to arrive on CBS after a week off the air — and yea, there’s going to be some drama. For Anthony in particular, this could prove to be one of the more dramatic installments of the whole season, and a lot of that could come down to just how personal the case is. Over the course of this hour, you’ll see the character team up with Danny in order to look into his own cousin Joey, which we imagine has to be all sorts of frustrating for him. If you work either as a cop or a prosecutor, you probably like to present as though everyone around you is on the straight and narrow. This is something that Eddie struggles with because of her father Armin.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? More season 2 expectations

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ll absolutely hand down an answer to that question — while at the same time setting the stage for where things could go from here. First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and administer some of the bad news: There...
TV SERIES
Complex

Myles Truitt Talks ‘BMF’ Season 1, His Career as a Child Star, and His Future as an Action Star

Myles Truitt is fresh off the success of STARZ’s latest hit show BMF. The 50 Cent produced series received a Season 2 order just four days after its strong Season 1 premiere and has since averaged 6.5 million viewers per episode. BMF tells the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they build a multi-state drug trafficking and money laundering empire in the late 80s and 90s. Truitt stars on the show as the brothers’ right-hand man Brian Mickie, a.k.a B-Mickie. The BMF cast ranges from newcomers like Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., 13 Reasons Why star Ajiona Alexus, and grown-ish’s Da’Vinchi to Hollywood vets like Russell Hornsby, The Wire’s Wood Harris, Steve Harris, and also has special appearances by musicians Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kash Doll. Truitt, a 19-year-old actor from Atlanta, Georgia, is somewhere in the middle.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy