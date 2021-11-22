ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision CEO Kotick would consider leaving if he can’t quickly fix problems – WSJ

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Chief Executive Officer of Activision Blizzard Inc Bobby Kotick has told senior managers at the company that he would consider stepping down if he fails to quickly fix the culture problems at the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, quoting people familiar with his...

