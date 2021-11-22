ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Javonte Green: Cleared to play

 8 days ago

Green (ankle) will be available Sunday against the Knicks. Green has been nursing a...

Oracle

Takeaways: All-around poor performance for Bulls in loss to Green Wave

The Bulls came into New Orleans looking for their first road win in over two years, and with a one-win Tulane team as the opponent, that result seemed to be within reach. Instead, USF got dominated by the Green Wave. Tulane scored on five consecutive drives before halftime and ultimately won the game 45-14.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Javonte Green a Big Reason Why Bulls Ended West Coast Trip With a Bang

Not all superheroes wear capes. Or, in the case of Javonte Green, wield gaudy stat lines. Aside from his team-high nine rebounds, the counting stats next to his name in the box score for the Bulls’ 114-108 victory over the Nuggets Friday concealed his impact. His fingerprints, though, were impossible...
NBA
ngscsports.com

USF Bulls: Blown Out By The Tulane Green Wave

The USF Bulls finished up their home games last week against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Once again, the Bulls were unable to get all three facets of the ball together in a game. Maybe the only game that they did was against the Temple Owls. That was the last game that they won. USF was looking for just their third win this year. The team that they were facing was the Tulane Green Wave. The Green Wave only had one win coming into the game. This was a game that looked like on paper the Bulls should win. As we all know that is why we play the games and not just believe what we hear or see online. The last two games USF could use to salvage their season. Next week they will head to Orlando to play their in-state rival the UCF Golden Knights.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javonte Green
Houston Chronicle

Rockets' Jalen Green injured against Bulls

Rockets rookie Jalen Green departed early from Wednesday’s game against the Bulls because of what the team described as a left leg injury. Green played an electric first quarter in which he scored a team-high 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. He tumbled to the floor while making a tough driving layup with less than two minutes remaining in the quarter, and after shooting a free throw was taken back to the locker room.
NBA
FanSided

5 NBA legends you forgot played for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have a long history of championship basketball, which drew some legends to join the team. Which legends had forgettable stints in Chicago?. The Chicago Bulls are one of the most iconic franchises in the history of the NBA because of one run. When Michael Jordan was running the league and the Bulls were winners of six championships, everyone wanted a piece. The legends who were looking for a title late in their careers knew going to Chicago was key to making that happen in the mid-to-late 90s.
NBA
wfxrtv.com

Now a Chicago Bull, Javonte Green returns to his roots as a Radford Highlander

RADFORD (WFXR) — Nine years and ten days ago, Radford lost to Eastern Kentucky in the only meeting between the two teams on the hardwood. So it was only fitting that in the second-ever match-up between the two schools, a Highlanders legend who dropped 28 points in that first encounter came back for a special moment of his own.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Knicks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Vincent, Lowry step up late as Heat hold off Bulls 107-104

This time the Miami Heat seized a fourth-quarter lead on the road and found a way to finish. So while 2-2 might not have been the record of choice on the four-game, nine-day trip that had the team away for the holiday, Saturday night’s 107-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center beat the alternative. “Fortunately, we were able to make some plays,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: James Harden, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Sixers Big 3 in the works?

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in talks with the Detroit Pistons over a potential Ben Simmons deal. Nevertheless, it is also being reported that the Sixers are also considering keeping Simmons in Philly despite what has been nothing short of a tumultuous standoff between the two sides.
NBA

