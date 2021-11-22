Ravens-Bears Postgame Notebook

The Ravens outlasted the Bears 16-13 to improve to 7-3 and retake the second seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Ravens have won a league-high five games in 2021 in which they've faced a fourth-quarter deficit, marking the most such victories in Ravens’ single-season history. Via Elias Sports, the Ravens became the fourth team in the last 40 seasons to record five or more fourth-quarter comeback wins in their first 10 games (1982 Raiders, 2009 Colts and 2016 Lions).

NFL Dominance

The Ravens have won 13 straight games vs. NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active interconference winning streak and ties (Miami and New Orleans) for the second-longest such streak since the 1970 merger (New England – 17 wins from 2005-09).

Huntley Effective in First Regular-Season Start

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley made his first career NFL start on Sunday, leading the Ravens to a dramatic fourth quarter game-winning drive. Huntley completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards, adding 7 carries for 40 yards on the ground.

Huntley joined Chase Daniel (2013) and Robert Griffin III (2012) as the only QBs in NFL history to eclipse 200 passing yards and 40 rushing yards, while completing at least 70% of their passes, in their first NFL start.

Another Solid Day for Andrews

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews recorded a team-high 8 catches for 73 yards in today’s game. Andrews now has 56 receptions on the season, becoming the fifth player in Ravens’ history to record at least three seasons with 50 catches. He joins Derrick Mason (6 seasons – 2005-10), Ray Rice (5 – 2009-13), Todd Heap (5 – 2009, 2005-06, 2002-03), and Anquan Boldin (3 – 2010-12) as the only Ravens to achieve the feat.

With Andrews’ 73 yards on Sunday, he now has 2,801 yards for his career. He surpassed WR Travis Taylor (2,758 yards) for the seventh-most receiving yards in franchise history. (Andrews needs just 19 yards to surpass WR Qadry Ismail for the sixth-most receiving yards in franchise history.)

Houston Shines

Outside linebacker Justin Houston finished with 3 tackles, 1 sack and 2 QB hits on Sunday. Houston has notched at least 4 sacks in each of his 11 seasons in the NFL, and his 11 straight 4-sack seasons are tied (Everson Griffen) for the NFL's longest active streak. Defensive end Calais Campbell needs 3.5 sacks to record at least 4 sacks in his 13th-straight campaign.

Since entering the league in 2011, Houston’s 101.5 sacks are the league’s fourth most, trailing only Von Miller (110.5), Chandler Jones (103) and J.J. Watt (102).

Bateman Moves the Chains

Through his first five career games, wide receiver Rashod Bateman has recorded 21 receptions, 17 of which have earned first downs. The 17 first-down receptions are the most by a Ravens’ rookie through his first five career games in franchise history, while his 21 receptions tie (Marquise Brown, 2019) for the most by a Ravens’ rookie through the first five games of a career.