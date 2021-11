The trial of Jussie Smollett was expected begin Monday night after a jury was picked to hear the case against the former “Empire” actor. It’s been nearly three years since Smollett first claimed he had been the victim of a hate crime attack near his Streeterville apartment. A jury of 12, and three alternates, were chosen over about six hours Monday from a pool of 50 Cook County residents.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO