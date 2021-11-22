Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY NORTH AND WEST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts north and west of Dillingham. North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...From Dillingham north and west and along the southern Bristol Bay coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow will develop across the northern Bristol Bay coast Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to move north and west of Dillingham through Monday and potentially linger near Togiak through Tuesday morning. Areas of snow and blowing snow are also possible along the southern Bristol Bay coast from Port Heiden to Pilot Point beginning Monday evening and continuing through early Tuesday morning. The combination of cold temperatures and northerly winds will produce wind chills as low as 25 below zero. This could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

