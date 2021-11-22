Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona and Kau districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavier rates under thunderstorms. Additional heavy showers are expected over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honaunau, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Milolii, Waiohinu and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 400 PM HST if flooding persists.
