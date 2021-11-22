ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-23 03:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona and Kau districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavier rates under thunderstorms. Additional heavy showers are expected over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honaunau, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Milolii, Waiohinu and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 400 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds may continue Wednesday night and Thursday.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 19:37:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY Dry conditions will continue and lead to an increased risk of dangerous fire growth Tuesday. Minimum relative humidity values will fall between 25 and 35 percent across southwest North Carolina. Winds are also expected to increase from the southwest during the afternoon, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph possible. The dry air, combined with low fuel moisture and gusty winds, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra, Saint Thomas, Saint John, and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Preparedness#Central Interior
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and the I-80 Summit. * WHEN...From 8 PM MST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-30 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Covington; Escambia FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gogebic; Iron Light to occasionally moderate snow could accumulate an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:39:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AS SNOW ENDS As the light snow gradually comes to an end in central Wisconsin this afternoon, snow covered and slippery roads will linger through late this afternoon, and may impact the evening commute. If traveling, slow down, keep extra distance between vehicles, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Levy, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Inland Levy FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Levy and Inland Levy Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile at times. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will increase out of the northeast, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty as to when the heavier snow will start to fall. Please stay tuned to the forecast and any additional products.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cascade, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Wheatland. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel on US-191 through the Harlowton area will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west winds may continue Wednesday night into Thursday.
WHEATLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barry, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Barry; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The snow will be heavy for a time this evening, with most of the total accumulation occurring in only a 3 or 4 hour period. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the tail end of the evening commute.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee Light snow will become occasionally moderate by late afternoon and could accumulate 1 to 2 inches through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Shaktoolik. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...The Klamath Basin and the Highway 97 corridor. This includes Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Chiloquin, Beatty, Keno, Bonanza, and Chemult. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...White Mountain. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY NORTH AND WEST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts north and west of Dillingham. North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...From Dillingham north and west and along the southern Bristol Bay coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow will develop across the northern Bristol Bay coast Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to move north and west of Dillingham through Monday and potentially linger near Togiak through Tuesday morning. Areas of snow and blowing snow are also possible along the southern Bristol Bay coast from Port Heiden to Pilot Point beginning Monday evening and continuing through early Tuesday morning. The combination of cold temperatures and northerly winds will produce wind chills as low as 25 below zero. This could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT

