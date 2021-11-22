ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-23 03:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona and Kau districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavier rates under thunderstorms. Additional heavy showers are expected over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honaunau, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Milolii, Waiohinu and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 400 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds may continue Wednesday night and Thursday.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. North winds 25 to 30 mph gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions have not materialized, therefore, the Blizzard Warning has been canceled. However, colder air wrapping in on the back side of the low pressure system will continue to result in snow and blowing snow through midnight tonight. Falling snow in combination with gusty winds will continue to cause reduced visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. The snowfall will remain steady throughout the daytime and become more showery during the evening as winds shift around to the northwest. Snow showers will linger through the day Tuesday, but will become increasingly isolated.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY NORTH AND WEST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts north and west of Dillingham. North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...From Dillingham north and west and along the southern Bristol Bay coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow will develop across the northern Bristol Bay coast Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to move north and west of Dillingham through Monday and potentially linger near Togiak through Tuesday morning. Areas of snow and blowing snow are also possible along the southern Bristol Bay coast from Port Heiden to Pilot Point beginning Monday evening and continuing through early Tuesday morning. The combination of cold temperatures and northerly winds will produce wind chills as low as 25 below zero. This could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, highest Pacific side. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow is expected to continue through this afternoon. Falling snow in combination with gusty winds will continue to reduce visibility to one half mile. Snow will become more showery this evening, though more isolated, with brief reductions in visibility to one mile.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Calhoun, Kalamazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 19:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Calhoun; Kalamazoo WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Allegan, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the tail end of the evening commute.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. East to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Visibility of one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Portage Valley and Whittier. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Snow rates will diminish during the day Tuesday before another round of snow develops late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Levy, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Inland Levy FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Levy and Inland Levy Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 4 inches. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches for Hyder area. * WHERE...Pelican, Elfin Cove, Hoonah, and Hyder. * WHEN...Until 11 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Snowfall rates in the late afternoon and early evening will reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become mixed with rain late.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and the I-80 Summit. * WHEN...From 8 PM MST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barry, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Barry; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The snow will be heavy for a time this evening, with most of the total accumulation occurring in only a 3 or 4 hour period. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the tail end of the evening commute.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 4 inches. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in the late afternoon and early evening will reduce visibility. Snow may become mixed with rain late.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 19:37:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY Dry conditions will continue and lead to an increased risk of dangerous fire growth Tuesday. Minimum relative humidity values will fall between 25 and 35 percent across southwest North Carolina. Winds are also expected to increase from the southwest during the afternoon, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph possible. The dry air, combined with low fuel moisture and gusty winds, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 12:53:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 18:01:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY FOR THE SOUTHERN BRISTOL BAY COAST AND FROM DILLINGHAM NORTH AND WEST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts north and west of Dillingham. North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...From Dillingham north and west and along the southern Bristol Bay coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow will develop across the northern Bristol Bay coast Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to move north and west of Dillingham through Monday and potentially linger near Togiak through Tuesday morning. Areas of snow and blowing snow are also possible along the southern Bristol Bay coast from Port Heiden to Pilot Point beginning Monday evening and continuing through early Tuesday morning. The combination of cold temperatures and northerly winds will produce wind chills as low as 25 below zero. This could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gogebic; Iron Light to occasionally moderate snow could accumulate an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Shaktoolik. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...White Mountain. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile at times. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will increase out of the northeast, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty as to when the heavier snow will start to fall. Please stay tuned to the forecast and any additional products.
ENVIRONMENT

