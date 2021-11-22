ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-23 03:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona and Kau districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavier rates under thunderstorms. Additional heavy showers are expected over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honaunau, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Milolii, Waiohinu and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 400 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds may continue Wednesday night and Thursday.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 23:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antrim; Kalkaska WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT Remaining lake effect snow showers will gradually come to an end overnight. Less than an inch of additional accumulation is expected.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM AKST TUESDAY The Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Alert which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM AKST Tuesday. North Pole has a Stage 2 alert. Fairbanks has a Stage 1 alert. For additional information about air quality in the Fairbanks North Star Borough please access the web site at http://dec.alaska.gov/fnsbair or call 451-2132.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile at times. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will increase out of the northeast, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty as to when the heavier snow will start to fall. Please stay tuned to the forecast and any additional products.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and the I-80 Summit. * WHEN...From 8 PM MST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. East to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Visibility of one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Portage Valley and Whittier. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Snow rates will diminish during the day Tuesday before another round of snow develops late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cascade, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Wheatland. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel on US-191 through the Harlowton area will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west winds may continue Wednesday night into Thursday.
WHEATLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-30 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Covington; Escambia FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 4 inches. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in the late afternoon and early evening will reduce visibility. Snow may become mixed with rain late.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Levy, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Inland Levy FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Levy and Inland Levy Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barry, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Barry; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The snow will be heavy for a time this evening, with most of the total accumulation occurring in only a 3 or 4 hour period. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the tail end of the evening commute.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 4 inches. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches for Hyder area. * WHERE...Pelican, Elfin Cove, Hoonah, and Hyder. * WHEN...Until 11 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Snowfall rates in the late afternoon and early evening will reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become mixed with rain late.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gogebic; Iron Light to occasionally moderate snow could accumulate an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 05:39:00 Expires: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 6PM TODAY ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6PM TODAY ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs through today. Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected for north facing reefs today. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip risk may persist along along north facing reefs through Wednesday. East facing reefs may see a high rip risk stretch into Wednesday as well.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...Valleys in central and eastern Lake County. This includes Lakeview, Summer Lake, and Valley Falls * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR

