Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. North winds 25 to 30 mph gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions have not materialized, therefore, the Blizzard Warning has been canceled. However, colder air wrapping in on the back side of the low pressure system will continue to result in snow and blowing snow through midnight tonight. Falling snow in combination with gusty winds will continue to cause reduced visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. The snowfall will remain steady throughout the daytime and become more showery during the evening as winds shift around to the northwest. Snow showers will linger through the day Tuesday, but will become increasingly isolated.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO