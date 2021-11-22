ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-23 02:58:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Heavy Freezing Spray At St Lawrence Island...

Special Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 06:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tioga A heavy snow shower will affect Southwestern Tioga and Northeastern Bradford Counties At 624 AM EST, a heavy snow shower was located near Spencer, or 10 miles northwest of Owego, moving south at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Barton, Sayre, Waverly, Owego, Athens, Litchfield, South Waverly, Windham, Candor and Spencer. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 61 and 64. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona and Kau districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavier rates under thunderstorms. Additional heavy showers are expected over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honaunau, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Milolii, Waiohinu and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 400 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds may continue Wednesday night and Thursday.
PARK COUNTY, MT
Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 19:37:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY Dry conditions will continue and lead to an increased risk of dangerous fire growth Tuesday. Minimum relative humidity values will fall between 25 and 35 percent across southwest North Carolina. Winds are also expected to increase from the southwest during the afternoon, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph possible. The dry air, combined with low fuel moisture and gusty winds, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 02:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clearfield A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CLEARFIELD COUNTY HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 200 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from Penfield to near DuBois and moving southeast at 30 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR S.B. Elliot State Park around 210 AM EST. Rockton around 220 AM EST. Clearfield, Plymptonville and Hyde around 225 AM EST. Woodland and Curwensville around 235 AM EST. Philipsburg around 245 AM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Kylertown exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 124. This includes the following highways Route 119 from Sykesville to DuBois. Route 219 from Grampian to I-80. Route 322 from the Jefferson county line to Philipsburg. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 07:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Tioga An area of heavy snow will affect Southwestern Broome and Southeastern Tioga Counties At 758 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was located near Newark Valley, or near Owego, moving southeast at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Owego, Nanticoke, Newark Valley, Candor and Nichols. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 63 and 72. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Visibility below a mile is possible. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gogebic LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TODAY Light to occasionally moderate snow is expected to accumulate along the Wisconsin border today. The snow will begin over far western Upper Michigan by late morning and will last into the late afternoon. Up to 3 inches of snow is expected by late afternoon, potentially causing hazardous travel. Motorists should be aware that the roads will become slippery by late this morning and should drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 06:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford A heavy snow shower will affect Southwestern Tioga and Northeastern Bradford Counties At 624 AM EST, a heavy snow shower was located near Spencer, or 10 miles northwest of Owego, moving south at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Barton, Sayre, Waverly, Owego, Athens, Litchfield, South Waverly, Windham, Candor and Spencer. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 61 and 64. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra, Saint Thomas, Saint John, and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra, Saint Thomas, Saint John, and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. North winds 25 to 30 mph gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions have not materialized, therefore, the Blizzard Warning has been canceled. However, colder air wrapping in on the back side of the low pressure system will continue to result in snow and blowing snow through midnight tonight. Falling snow in combination with gusty winds will continue to cause reduced visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. The snowfall will remain steady throughout the daytime and become more showery during the evening as winds shift around to the northwest. Snow showers will linger through the day Tuesday, but will become increasingly isolated.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee Light snow will become occasionally moderate by late afternoon and could accumulate 1 to 2 inches through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile at times. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will increase out of the northeast, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty as to when the heavier snow will start to fall. Please stay tuned to the forecast and any additional products.
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 05:39:00 Expires: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 6PM TODAY ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6PM TODAY ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs through today. Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected for north facing reefs today. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip risk may persist along along north facing reefs through Wednesday. East facing reefs may see a high rip risk stretch into Wednesday as well.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Levy, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Inland Levy FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Levy and Inland Levy Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. East to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Visibility of one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Portage Valley and Whittier. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Snow rates will diminish during the day Tuesday before another round of snow develops late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Frost Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-30 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Covington; Escambia FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
