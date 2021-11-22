ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-23 03:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM...

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona and Kau districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavier rates under thunderstorms. Additional heavy showers are expected over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honaunau, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Milolii, Waiohinu and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 400 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds may continue Wednesday night and Thursday.
PARK COUNTY, MT
Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 19:37:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY Dry conditions will continue and lead to an increased risk of dangerous fire growth Tuesday. Minimum relative humidity values will fall between 25 and 35 percent across southwest North Carolina. Winds are also expected to increase from the southwest during the afternoon, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph possible. The dry air, combined with low fuel moisture and gusty winds, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley Cold Wind Chill on Highway Summits North of Wickersham Dome through Wednesday Wind Chill temperatures will fall to around 40 below at times above treeline on summits along the Steese, Elliott, and Dalton Highways through Wednesday. Winds 10 to 15 mph will combine with temperatures of 15 to 30 below to produce the cold Wind Chill temperatures. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, highest Pacific side. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow is expected to continue through this afternoon. Falling snow in combination with gusty winds will continue to reduce visibility to one half mile. Snow will become more showery this evening, though more isolated, with brief reductions in visibility to one mile.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee Light snow will become occasionally moderate by late afternoon and could accumulate 1 to 2 inches through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and the I-80 Summit. * WHEN...From 8 PM MST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gogebic; Iron Light to occasionally moderate snow could accumulate an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
Weather
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. East to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Visibility of one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Portage Valley and Whittier. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Snow rates will diminish during the day Tuesday before another round of snow develops late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Shaktoolik. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile at times. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will increase out of the northeast, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty as to when the heavier snow will start to fall. Please stay tuned to the forecast and any additional products.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx
ADA COUNTY, ID
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 12:53:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Cold Wind Chill on Highway Summits North of Wickersham Dome through Wednesday Wind Chill temperatures will fall to around 40 below at times above treeline on summits along the Steese, Elliott, and Dalton Highways through Wednesday. Winds 10 to 15 mph will combine with temperatures of 15 to 30 below to produce the cold Wind Chill temperatures. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...White Mountain. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Levy, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Inland Levy FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Levy and Inland Levy Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...The Klamath Basin and the Highway 97 corridor. This includes Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Chiloquin, Beatty, Keno, Bonanza, and Chemult. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Special Weather Statement issued for Kuskokwim Delta, Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta; Lower Kuskokwim Valley POTENTIAL SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WITH VERY COLD TEMPERATURES FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA AND THE LOWER KUSKOKWIM VALLEY A low pressure system that is currently moving along the Aleutian Chain towards the Gulf of Alaska may send a steady band of snow to the area. The timing being Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. However, there remains great uncertainty as to the amount of moisture that will spread into the area and how far west across the Delta the moisture will get. There is also the question as to how much moisture makes it over the Kuskokwim/Kilbuck Mountains. Any snow that does make into places like Aniak and Bethel will be of the light, dry, and powdery consistency due to the very cold temperatures in place. This in combination with northerly winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph will make any snow that falls very prone to and easily blown around. Winds in the Lower Kuskokwim Valley aren`t expected to be as strong though, with northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. This will also cause reductions in visibility to as low as 1 mile at times. With the wind and the snow will come the wind chill component as well with temperatures in the single numbers to teens below zero. This will create for very cold winds chills to as low as 35 below zero. Make sure to bundle up when venturing outdoors for extended periods of time. For the most update to info and to stay updated on the latest forecast info...visit www.weather.gov/afc.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 4 inches. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in the late afternoon and early evening will reduce visibility. Snow may become mixed with rain late.
