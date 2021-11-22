Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta; Lower Kuskokwim Valley POTENTIAL SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WITH VERY COLD TEMPERATURES FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA AND THE LOWER KUSKOKWIM VALLEY A low pressure system that is currently moving along the Aleutian Chain towards the Gulf of Alaska may send a steady band of snow to the area. The timing being Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. However, there remains great uncertainty as to the amount of moisture that will spread into the area and how far west across the Delta the moisture will get. There is also the question as to how much moisture makes it over the Kuskokwim/Kilbuck Mountains. Any snow that does make into places like Aniak and Bethel will be of the light, dry, and powdery consistency due to the very cold temperatures in place. This in combination with northerly winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph will make any snow that falls very prone to and easily blown around. Winds in the Lower Kuskokwim Valley aren`t expected to be as strong though, with northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. This will also cause reductions in visibility to as low as 1 mile at times. With the wind and the snow will come the wind chill component as well with temperatures in the single numbers to teens below zero. This will create for very cold winds chills to as low as 35 below zero. Make sure to bundle up when venturing outdoors for extended periods of time. For the most update to info and to stay updated on the latest forecast info...visit www.weather.gov/afc.

