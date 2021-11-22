What to expect if you're flying out of San Francisco this holiday season

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and with travel on its way back to normal, airports are anticipating big crowds of people hoping to get away for the holidays . So, what should you expect for that flight out of town?

Russel Mackey, Duty Manager for San Francisco International Airport , told KCBS Radio that they are seeing twice the amount of foot traffic this holiday season versus last.

"Our busiest time so far was this past Friday with about 52,000 outbound customers compared to 21,000 in 2020," he said. "We do expect the higher loads to continue throughout the weekend leading all the way right up to Thanksgiving."

Mackey recommended that all travelers arrive at the airport at least a few hours before their flight to allow for any sort of change or interruption that may arise.

All parking facilities are open, BART services the airport as well and SamTrans, so public transportation is always encouraged, he said, adding that the airport also has Uber and Lyft.

Travels are required to wear a face covering at all times, but proof of vaccination is an airline specific and destination specific matter.

"Pack a little bit of patience with everything else that you bring," Mackey advised. "Do that and your travel and your trip should be seamless."