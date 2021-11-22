ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

What to expect if you're flying out of San Francisco this holiday season

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asUNA_0d3VfXtX00

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and with travel on its way back to normal, airports are anticipating big crowds of people hoping to get away for the holidays . So, what should you expect for that flight out of town?

Russel Mackey, Duty Manager for San Francisco International Airport , told KCBS Radio that they are seeing twice the amount of foot traffic this holiday season versus last.

"Our busiest time so far was this past Friday with about 52,000 outbound customers compared to 21,000 in 2020," he said. "We do expect the higher loads to continue throughout the weekend leading all the way right up to Thanksgiving."

Mackey recommended that all travelers arrive at the airport at least a few hours before their flight to allow for any sort of change or interruption that may arise.

All parking facilities are open, BART services the airport as well and SamTrans, so public transportation is always encouraged, he said, adding that the airport also has Uber and Lyft.

Travels are required to wear a face covering at all times, but proof of vaccination is an airline specific and destination specific matter.

"Pack a little bit of patience with everything else that you bring," Mackey advised. "Do that and your travel and your trip should be seamless."

Comments / 1

Related
kiss951.com

If You’re Flying For The Holidays Here Are Some Flight Hacks You May Not Know About

Flying can be pretty stressful, especially during the holidays. And if you’re a nervous flyer like I am, the stress can start before you even board your plane. Flights can get over-sold and you might be the unlucky passenger that has to jump on another flight to get to your destination. They’ll usually offer passengers deals on alternative flights. The Tik Tok video below suggests to never take the first offer. Go to the actual gate agent and negotiate a price or for perks. Learn about more hacks in the video below and travel safely this Holiday season!
LIFESTYLE
106.3 WORD

Are you flying this Thanksgiving Holiday?

Reports have surfaced saying that air travel is expected to rapidly increase this Thanksgiving holiday as opposed to last year. In 2020, air travel and family gatherings were things that were discouraged and in some places outlawed.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber#Holiday Season#Kcbs Radio#Bart#Samtrans
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio makers want you to 'Buy Local' this holiday season

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a city council meeting on November 18 that the "Buy Local SA" is an effort to raise awareness of buying from San Antonio-owned businesses. The campaign kicks off this Saturday, November 27, also known as Small Business Saturday. It will continue through December 21. This initiative will encourage residents to spend at least 10 percent of their purchases at local businesses to keep revenue flowing locally.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX8 News

Flying this week? Here is an update on what you can expect

(WGHP) — Wednesday is the busiest day of the year at most domestic airports as travelers head to various places to celebrate Thanksgiving. AAA has predicted 54.3 million people will fly this holiday week, about 13% more than 2020 but short of the 56 million in the prepandemic days of 2019. Piedmont Triad International Airport […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ideastream.org

Flying for Thanksgiving? You’re not alone and Cleveland Hopkins is ready for the rush

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting 280,000 air travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday season that began last Friday and runs through Monday, Nov. 29. In 2019 before COVID-19 hit, Hopkins saw its highest rate of travelers — 260,000 — in more than 12 years. That number dropped to 118,000 last Thanksgiving. But this year, the number of travelers is expected to exceed even pre-pandemic levels by an estimated 8% to 280,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
KENS 5

Traveling for Thanksgiving? | What to expect before you head out

HOUSTON — Travel is expected to get close to pre-pandemic levels over the holidays. But a lot has changed since those carefree pre-pandemic days of 2019. Let's break down what you can expect. First up, prepare for a lot of other people. "You're going to see crowded airports, you're going...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Record

Flying out of Denver’s airport around Thanksgiving? Here’s what you should know.

Denver International Airport has added back some security-screening capacity and reopened its low-priced shuttle lot, but space crunches still may greet travelers flying before and after Thanksgiving Day. DIA expected holiday traffic to beat pre-pandemic levels, according to an airport news release last week. More than 2 million passengers were...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

AAA Provides Best And Worst Times For Post-Holiday Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Thanksgiving holiday now over, AAA advises those who are traveling back to hit the road, sooner rather than later. AAA says the worst time to travel Sunday is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The best time is before noon. That’s because AAA predicts more than 53 million people will have taken to the roads and skies to travel this holiday season. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year. Because airports will be so crowded, experts are urging travelers to arrive early as long lines are very possible. Between last Tuesday, and this Monday O’Hare expects 1.2 million people to have flown in and out of the airport – that is a 155 percent increase compared to this time last year.
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Secret SF

San Francisco’s Magnificent Upside-Down Holiday Tree Is Back

Don’t miss the tree lighting ceremony on December 1!. The Bay Area has some iconic holiday traditions, but none so impressive as the mind-blowing 50-foot crystal tree that hangs upside-down inside Westfield SF Centre . Lucky for us, the tree is back for its 6th year and will be wowing visitors through San Francisco’s entire holiday season!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy