Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Matchup Preview (11/28/21) This AFC West divisional matchup should provide a ton of betting interest, and there are tons of exciting betting angles to discuss. The Chargers are coming off an impressive offensive performance in a 41-37 win over the Steelers. The Broncos are coming off a much-needed bye week to reset and attempt to overcome some of their many injuries. The division is wide open, as is the Wild Card race in the conference, so this matchup carries plenty of weight for both teams. It’s also an intriguing reuniting of head coaches Vic Fangio and Brandon Staley, who coached together with the Bears, adding another wrinkle to the game.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO