It’s only two games in a long season, and nobody wants to get too carried away just yet. But the Delbarton boys ice hockey team certainly appears to have its mojo back. Max Pendy and Nick Faccone each scored twice and Trip Pendy had a pair of assists on Monday to lead Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 win over No. 2 Gloucester Catholic in Gordon Conference American Division action at Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO