Purdue beats Villanova 80-74 to win Tip-Off tournament

CISSNA PARK—The teams all converged on Cissna Park Jr. Sr. High School Saturday for the final day of the Tip-Off Tournament. The Watseka Warriors earned a spot in the championship game against Armstrong-Potomac when they defeated cross county rival Milford. Prior to the beginning of their game the teams has some business to take care of. Bismarck-Henning (2-2) handled Momence (0-4) winning 49-19. Cissna Park (2-2) played Tri-Point (1-3). The Timberwolves came out on top of that mathup winning 57-17. Bishop McNamara and Milford both entered their game with a 2-1 record. The Bearcats won 46-34 moving to 3-1. The final game of the tournament featured the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans and the Watseka Warriors. The Warriors won a close match-up 32-29.

CISSNA PARK, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO