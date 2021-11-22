Purdue beats Villanova 80-74 to win Tip-Off tournament

Villanova (#5 AP Poll, #8 kenpom, 3-2 Overall) fell to Purdue (#6 AP Poll, #3 kenpom, 5-0 Overall), 80-76, in the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday in front of an enthusiastic, neutral court crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena. Early in the game, Villanova struggled to deal with Purdue big man Zach Edey and then later with his sub, Trevion Williams. However, the Cats did a fantastic job of taking care of the ball, creating good scoring opportunities and converting. The Wildcats responded to several Purdue runs (leads of up to eight points) with runs of their own and surged ahead to grab a narrow, 33-31, half-time edge.
