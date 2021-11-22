ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Purdue beats Villanova 80-74 to win Tip-Off tournament

 8 days ago
MONTVILLE, Connecticut — It was a big night for Purdue Basketball. Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The game...

The Exponent

Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers beat No. 18 North Carolina, now face No. 5 Villanova

No. 6 Purdue had three players score 20 points or more as it advanced to the championship of the four-team Tip-Off Hall of Fame Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. On Saturday, the Boilers (4-0) beat No. 18 North Carolina, 93-84. Earlier, No. 5 Villanova (3-1) beat Tennessee, 71-53. Now, Sunday's 1 p.m. championship game pits the No. 5 and No. 6 teams in the country on ABC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newsbug.info

No. 6 Purdue Tops No. 18 North Carolina in Tip-off Classic

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 on Nov. 20 in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
csbsjurecord.com

Bennies start season with Tip-Off tournament victory

Sophomore Carla Meyer brings the ball up court. The 5’6” point guard will see her role grow. CSB’s basketball team was victorious this weekend in their season Tip-Off Tournament. On Friday, Nov. 12, they beat Minnesota-Morris by a score of 64-57. On Saturday, Nov. 13, they triumphed over Bethany Lutheran...
Newsbug.info

Warriors win Tip-Off

CISSNA PARK—The teams all converged on Cissna Park Jr. Sr. High School Saturday for the final day of the Tip-Off Tournament. The Watseka Warriors earned a spot in the championship game against Armstrong-Potomac when they defeated cross county rival Milford. Prior to the beginning of their game the teams has some business to take care of. Bismarck-Henning (2-2) handled Momence (0-4) winning 49-19. Cissna Park (2-2) played Tri-Point (1-3). The Timberwolves came out on top of that mathup winning 57-17. Bishop McNamara and Milford both entered their game with a 2-1 record. The Bearcats won 46-34 moving to 3-1. The final game of the tournament featured the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans and the Watseka Warriors. The Warriors won a close match-up 32-29.
CISSNA PARK, IL
Scarlet Nation

GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Villanova

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Sixth-ranked Purdue announced itself as a forced to be reckoned with this college basketball season, beating No. 5 Villanova 80-74 in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Here's our three-point post-game analysis and Wrap Video. SO MANY PLAYERS. Until depth is proven, perceived depth...
VILLANOVA, PA
247Sports

Cats squander late lead to Purdue in 80-74 loss

Villanova (#5 AP Poll, #8 kenpom, 3-2 Overall) fell to Purdue (#6 AP Poll, #3 kenpom, 5-0 Overall), 80-76, in the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday in front of an enthusiastic, neutral court crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena. Early in the game, Villanova struggled to deal with Purdue big man Zach Edey and then later with his sub, Trevion Williams. However, the Cats did a fantastic job of taking care of the ball, creating good scoring opportunities and converting. The Wildcats responded to several Purdue runs (leads of up to eight points) with runs of their own and surged ahead to grab a narrow, 33-31, half-time edge.
BASKETBALL
thewashingtondailynews.com

Raiders, Knights compete in PCA Tip Off Tournament

The Pungo Christian Academy boys and girls basketball teams hosted Terra Ceia, Cape Hatteras and John Paul II for their Tip Off tournament Friday and Saturday. Here’s a recap. FRIDAY. The PCA boys lost to John Paul II 71 – 52. Sophomore Bo Spencer led with 12 points. Classmate Devin...
BASKETBALL
Villanovan

Men's Basketball Collapses Late, Falls to Purdue 80-74

The fifth ranked Villanova Wildcats lost to another elite opponent on Sunday afternoon, losing 80-74 to sixth ranked Purdue in the final of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The loss, Villanova’s second of the season, mirrored their first, as the Wildcats’ six man rotation ran out of gas late and blew a double digit lead in the final ten minutes of the game.
VILLANOVA, PA
