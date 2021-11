The Dallas Mavericks have a crucial stretch of games coming up, and they could be without their superstar Luka Doncic. The Mavs are currently sitting at 9-4, which is good for the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have a brutal stretch of games coming up, with their next four games consisting of two against the Phoenix Suns and two against the LA Clippers.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO