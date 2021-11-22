Lions come up short, lose 13-10 to Browns and stay winless

It was not pretty but when all was said and done, the Cleveland Browns moved above .500 on the season with a 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions. Following the game, Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who was banged up heading into the game, was not like himself as he did not celebrate at all with his teammates, or acknowledge the fans as he walked off of the field to the locker room. Then, Mayfield declined to speak to the media, something he is obligated to do following a game.

