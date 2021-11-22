ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions come up short, lose 13-10 to Browns and stay winless

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — A change at quarterback...

www.ftimes.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Baker Mayfield’s wife calls out Cleveland Browns players following 13-10 win over Lions

It was not pretty but when all was said and done, the Cleveland Browns moved above .500 on the season with a 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions. Following the game, Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who was banged up heading into the game, was not like himself as he did not celebrate at all with his teammates, or acknowledge the fans as he walked off of the field to the locker room. Then, Mayfield declined to speak to the media, something he is obligated to do following a game.
NFL
KESQ

Browns’ Mayfield ‘beat up’, not practicing with Lions coming

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not practicing Wednesday in hopes of letting several injuries heal as Cleveland prepares to face the winless Detroit Lions. Mayfield has played most of the season with a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He suffered a bruised right knee in Sunday’s loss to New England, which came a week after he hurt his left foot at Cincinnati. Mayfield said this is probably the most “beat up” he’s been in his career. At this point, Mayfield intends to play Sunday. He missed one game earlier this season because of the shoulder injury, which will likely require offseason surgery.
NFL
Janesville Gazette

Browns look to rebound from blowout loss, host winless Lions

DETROIT (0-8-1) at CLEVELAND (5-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. OPENING LINE: Browns by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Lions 5-4; Browns 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Lions lead series 19-5. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Browns 38-24 on Nov. 12, 2017 at Detroit. LAST WEEK: Lions tied Steelers...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Reasons The Browns Cannot Lose To The Lions

The Cleveland Browns just experienced their worst week of the 2021-2022 season. A 45-7 thumping at the hands of the New England Patriots sets up a gut-check week that could send the season one of two directions. On Sunday, the winless Detroit Lions come to Cleveland. Many will call it...
NFL
brownszone.com

Browns 13, Lions 10: Cleveland hangs on for sloppy win, improves to 6-5

CLEVELAND — Victorious but battered quarterback Baker Mayfield walked straight off the field without celebrating and declined to do his league-mandated postgame news conference. No. 1 receiver Jarvis Landry could barely run by the end of the game after another injury to his left knee. The penalties kept coming —...
NFL
WKYC

Chubb Crunch Time: Nick Chubb dominates as Cleveland Browns survive Detroit Lions 13-10

CLEVELAND — It was not a good performance. In fact, it may have been one of their worst of the year. But when you're .500 and looking for any signs of hope, you can't picky. The Browns overcame sloppy play on all fronts Sunday to survive the winless Detroit Lions 13-10. Despite turnovers, penalties, and even loud boos from the FirstEnergy Stadium crowd, Cleveland improved to 6-5 and is still firmly in the AFC playoff race.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 11 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 13, Detroit Lions 10

The hunt for Detroit’s first win of the 2021 season continues, as the Cleveland Browns rolled over the Lions 13-10 in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. The 0-9-1 Lions’ losing streak now stretches to 350 days. They will look to finally get in the win column next week in their annual Thanksgiving game — this year against the Chicago Bears. The Browns will travel to Baltimore next week to take on the Ravens for Sunday Night Football.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns survive scare from winless Lions with 13-10 victory, turn attention to Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns survived on Sunday against the winless Lions, 13-10, but did they advance?. The Browns appeared in real trouble after Lions cornerback A.J. Parker intercepted a Baker Mayfield throw intended for Jarvis Landry. The ball was tipped into the air by linebacker Alex Anzalone on a first-and-10 throw from the Browns’ 13-yard line. The Lions converted that into a 43-yard Aldrick Rosas field goal to pull within 13-10 with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter.
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Browns hold on, beating Lions 13-10 in a nail-biter of a game

Watch previously aired video above to hear from Baker Mayfield, this week’s prep and his injuries CLEVELAND (WJW) — One week after the Cleveland Browns suffered their worst defeat of the year, 45-7, at the hands of the Patriots, they were back by the lake hosting the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. This time around, […]
NFL
Detroit News

Recap: Lions blow it late again, fall to Browns 13-10

DET - Tim Boyle: 15/23, 77 yds., 2 TD. CLE - Nick Chubb: 22 atts., 130 yds. DET - T.J. Hockenson: 6 recs., 51 yds. CLE - Austin Hooper: 4 recs., 53 yds. Lions punt with chance to take lead as Browns close game out. The Browns take over at...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns-Lions Final Score: Cleveland survives with 13-10 win over Detroit

The Cleveland Browns desperately needed a win this week against the Detroit Lions, and they got it. With the rainy and windy conditions, Cleveland controlled much of the game until a late third quarter rally by the Lions. Ultimately, the defense took advantage of a first-time starting quarterback in Tim Boyle en route to a 13-10 victory. The Browns improved to 6-5 on the season, with two big matchups against the Baltimore Ravens to follow. Let’s get to the full recap of how things went down.
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns escape with 13-10 victory over Lions

The Browns had a lot of trouble with the Lions on a rainy day in Cleveland. But in the end, running back Nick Chubb was able to run his team to a 13-10 victory. Cleveland built a 13-0 lead with a 16-yard touchdown run by receiver Jarvis Landry and a 5-yard touchdown by Chubb in the second quarter. But Chase McLaughlin missed a field goal and had an extra point blocked, which kept points off the board.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions offensive woes continue with Tim Boyle, lose to Browns 13-10

The Detroit Lions had a new quarterback on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but you would have never known it from the product on the field. The Lions offense remained extremely conservative with Tim Boyle in his first career NFL start, and even with a second-half surge at the hands of D’Andre Swift, the Lions offense managed just 10 points.
NFL

