Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

Coming off of an embarrassing 45-14 loss to their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets came into a Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with divisional revenge on their minds. As a team that is struggling to get any wins in general, divisional wins have been even harder to come by for Gang Green–and Sunday’s game was no different. The Jets-Dolphins matchup produced a close game but also left New York with as many question marks as it came into the game with–if not even more.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO