Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
The trade deadline has come and gone and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans. Despite the rumors, it always seemed insane to think that a team would actually trade for Watson considering his extensive legal troubles. Yet many, including Jay Glazer, insist that the Miami Dolphins...
Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and the Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory. A week after an impressive win over Baltimore, the Dolphins (4-7) overcame some penalties...
The Dolphins beat the Jets 24-17 at MetLife Stadium, dropping New York’s 2021 record to 2-8. Today began what I thought was an important stretch for the Jets. Starting today the Jets have a run of winnable games against sub-.500 competition. Even for a team whose season goals are based on the elusive notion of progress, it will be very difficult to claim that progress is being made without some victories.
New quarterback, same result. The Jets’ move to start veteran Joe Flacco did not result in a win for Gang Green, as they fell to the Dolphins 24-17 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The loss drops the Jets to 2-8 after three straight losses. The Dolphins moved to 4-7, winning...
Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes, including a tie-breaking one to Myles Gaskin in the fourth quarter, as the Miami Dolphins outlasted the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Tagovailoa threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Gaskin, who had slipped out of the backfield on third-and-goal,...
The Miami Dolphins traveled to the city that never sleeps, defeating the New York Jets, 24-14 in a week 11 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium. From the opening offensive possession, the Miami Dolphins put together a fantastic 11 play 83-yard drive which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Waddle. The Jets defense responded on the Dolphins second possession, turning Tua Tagovailoa interception into a score to tie the game.
The Dolphins are now on a three game winning streak after they defeated the Jets yesterday. Tua Tagovailoa and the offense had a solid day, while the defense did not play up to standards after their performance last week. Byron Jones was beat by Elijah Moore while the Dolphins ran their cover-0 look and I guess that’s why the veteran, Joe Flacco, started for the Jets. Either way, a win is a win and the Dolphins will travel back home to take on Cam Newton and the Panthers next Sunday.
Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins are making a push for respectability. After beginning the 2021 season with a 1-7 start the Dolphins have seemingly picked up steam, winning a third consecutive game with Sunday’s 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. While it seems crazy to even suggest that the Dolphins (4-7) could finish this season with a winning record, it’s possible that Miami ...
The Jets are officially the worst team in the AFC East — at least for now — after their 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. New York and Miami went into the fourth quarter deadlocked at 14 on Sunday, but the Dolphins found their way offensively and kept the Jets out of the end zone to secure the win at MetLife Stadium. Gang Green did not fare poorly against Miami, but it did far from enough to put together a winning effort in the end.
Coming off of an embarrassing 45-14 loss to their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets came into a Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with divisional revenge on their minds. As a team that is struggling to get any wins in general, divisional wins have been even harder to come by for Gang Green–and Sunday’s game was no different. The Jets-Dolphins matchup produced a close game but also left New York with as many question marks as it came into the game with–if not even more.
2. NY Jets QB Joe Flacco's efficient blitz-beating performance. The Jets made the decision to start Joe Flacco on Sunday for numerous reasons. But far and away the most significant was because they believed Flacco gave them the best chance to win in this particular matchup. Their reasoning was rooted...
Will next Sunday be the day that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson returns to the field?. That will be determined early this week, head coach Robert Saleh said following the Jets’ 24-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. “We’ll feel him out over the next two days...
CAROLINA (5-6) at MIAMI (4-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Carolina by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 5-6; Miami 5-5-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 4-2. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Dolphins 45-21 on Nov. 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost...
The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The Panthers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Washington when they take on the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. After opening the season with a win over the Patriots, the Dolphins then reeled off seven straight losses. But they’ve won three straight now, including last week’s win over the Jets. The […]
