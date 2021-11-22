ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rhode Island tops BC for second time in 4 days

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d3VeIrf00

Antwan Walker scored 15 points in a perfect shooting game and Rhode Island defeated Boston College 71-65 in the Sunshine Slam on Sunday night.

The Rams (4-1) beat the visiting Eagles (3-3) 57-49 four days earlier in Rhode Island. It is the second time BC met a regular-season opponent in an in-season tournament. In December of 2001 they played Holy Cross at home and five days later they met again in Honolulu.

Jeremy Sheppard also had 15 points for Rhode Island and Ishmael El-Amin and Malik Martin had 10 apiece.

The Rams were 11 of 21 from 3-point range — Sheppard, El-Amin and Martin were all 3 of 6 — and shot 51% (22 of 43) overall. They also went 16 of 19 from the foul line. Walker made all five of his field goals, two of them behind the arc, and three free throws.

Jaeden Zackery paced the Eagles with 19 points. James Karnik added 15 with 13 rebounds. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 12 and DeMarr Langford Jr. 11.

Martin hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run that put Rhode Island up 31-18 and it was 34-24 at the half.

The Rams got the lead to 15 with a 7-0 surge less than six minutes into the second half but Karnik and Zachery combined for an 8-0 run and that became a 14-2 surge to cut the deficit to 46-43 with 9:21 to play.

BC never got closer after El-Amin followed with a 3-pointer. Sheppard scored seven points in the final 63 seconds to ice the win.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Holy Cross#Ap
bostonnews.net

Rhode Island stays undefeated with win over BC

Ishmael El-Amin's team-leading 12 points helped Rhode Island hand Boston College its first loss, 59-47, while winning its third straight to open the season Wednesday night in Kingston, R.I. Makhi Mitchell had 10 points and eight rebounds, while brother Makhel Mitchell added eight points and seven boards for Rhode Island,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patriots Plane Flies UNH Men’s Soccer Team To NCAA Tournament Game In Oregon

BOSTON (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire’s men’s soccer team arrived to their upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup in style. The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft lent the team the Patriots Plane on Friday, transporting the team to Corvallis, Ore. The Wildcats will be taking on top-seeded Oregon State in the third round of the tournament after beating UNC in the second round. We have arrived in style for our @ncaasoccer Round of 16 game versus No. 1 Oregon State on Sunday! Thank you so much to the Kraft Family and the Patriots! @patriots @nerevolution @gillettestadium #DelayedNotDenied #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/6eTcFLzQBT — UNH Men's Soccer (@UNHMSoccer) November 26, 2021 “I want to thank the Patriots organization for coming through when we were desperate to find a way to get out west as efficient as possible,” UNH Head Coach Marc Hubbard told Patriots.com. “Travel has never made me feel so energized and we have no excuses to compete with everything we have on Sunday. The Patriot Way has given us a better chance to succeed and we are proud to represent all of New England and what that means this weekend.” UNH is in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
OREGON STATE
BC Heights

Notebook: Bickerstaff Shines Despite Shaky BC Shooting in Loss to Rhode Island

After last week’s success and a 3–0 start, Boston College men’s basketball was riding high under first-year head coach Earl Grant. But Grant and his new-look team aren’t immune to old foes. After a game against Rhode Island one year ago marked BC’s first win of the season, this time, the Rams handed BC its first loss of the year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC Heights

Eagles Fall Again To Rhode Island

For the first time since the 2001–02 season, Boston College men’s basketball faced a non-conference opponent twice in one season. After losing to Rhode Island 57–49 earlier this week, BC dropped its second contest of the week against the Rams in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach on Sunday. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Faces Rhode Island in Sunshine Slam

GAME #4: TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE (2-1, 0-0) vs. Rhode Island Rams (3-0, 0-0) Date/Time: Saturday • Nov. 20, 2021 • 6:30 p.m. (CT) Oregon State - Wayne Tinkle (Montana '05) 8th Season. TV: FloSports. Radio: Big Country 99.5 FM (Bob Stevens & J.R. Rollo) Live Stats: Live Stats. Series: 3rd...
TULSA, OK
elonphoenix.com

Senior Day: Phoenix To Host No. 25 Rhode Island To Close 2021 Season

Elon, N.C. - With plenty to play for on the final weekend of the regular season, Elon hosts No. 25 Rhode Island Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for Senior Day. Elon looks to finish with a winning record while Rhode Island is searching for an eighth win, which would likely clinch an FCS playoff bid for the Rams.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University football tops Rhode Island in high-scoring affair

Elon University’s football team defeated the University of New Hampshire Wildcats 24-10 on a breezy Saturday afternoon matchup. Elon University’s football team capped off its season victorious on Senior Day, defeating the University of Rhode Island Rams, 43-28. The Phoenix ends its season at 6-5, its first winning record since...
ELON, NC
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
117K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy