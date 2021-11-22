Summit Sotheby’s International Realty’s 501(c)(3) Receives 2021 Luxury Real Estate Award for Extraordinary Philanthropy

PARK CITY, Utah — Summit Sotheby’s International Realty is humbled to share that the firm’s philanthropic arm, “Summit Sotheby’s Cares”, has received global honors from Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE®). In its annual awards presentation, the global luxury real estate leader, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate presented Summit Sotheby’s International Realty with a 2021 Luxury Real Estate Award for Extraordinary Philanthropy. This is the fourth Luxury Real Estate Award presented to Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, with previous honors in sales and marketing.

“We could not be more honored to be recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for our community-focused efforts,” said Thomas Wright, President and Principal Broker of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. “Social responsibility, giving back to our communities and leading by example is at the heart of each of our sales associates and support staff. We all need one another more than ever and I’m humbled that Summit Sotheby’s Cares is making an impact for the incredible non-profits across Utah.”

Since its inception in 2010, Summit Sotheby’s Cares has raised more than $1,450,000 with all funds supporting Utah non-profits. At the close of every real estate transaction, the sales associates of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty voluntarily donate a portion of their earnings to the 501(c)(3). With 100% participation, this program has become a core part of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty’s company culture. Summit Sotheby’s Cares is chaired by sales associates: Hank Mastain, Kathy Mears, Whitney Olch Bishop, Kerry Oman, Jeff Justice, Laurel Simmons, Eddy Ortiz, Jodi White, DeAnna Robbins, Lindsay Tripp and Ryan Kirkham.

For more information about Summit Sotheby’s Cares please visit summitsothebysrealty.com/philanthropy

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter